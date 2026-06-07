FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
5h

I agree to mostly all points here, but I fear it's utopia to wish them all solved in the same generation ahead while it took humanity 100 years (if not more) to corrupt everything as such.

I just felt like reading and responding to this article since I am guided by the 22. 4 generation of man got there first son at 22 years old and I am a 1984 born fellow. 22 is my guide althought many things are...well... Catch-22 😅

Here is my favorite point, number 18 : bringing back the seven generation law from the 2 way wampum. There is even more natives law I would add. Like the remembrance and respect of our matriarchal side.

For AI, your absolutely right, the question is who and against what it will be built. Right now it's by technocrates fool and against us. I surely think we could build AI to help citizens get in touch with what they dont know. Make people good and educated citizens if it's regulated adequatly. So an AI for the people against injustice is how my utopia would be.

They wish to have augmented governance with it. I wish to increase our critical thinking and overall knowledge with it. This way we prevent propaganda and such who guides us in rabbit's hole so deep we cant come out of it afterward.

Thanks for this 22 - 22 article 🙏

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
16h

That makes sense.

https://mises.org/power-market/why-stable-systems-fail-illusion-institutional-control

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