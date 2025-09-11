We were all sitting around wondering whether the killer of Charlie Kirk of Turning Point (assassination is the word selected by those who are promoting Charlie Kirk as a major political figure) is going to be a Hispanic immigrant, a “radical left” Democratic operative tied to Chicago or New York, a Chinese or Iranian, or something else. But Trump pretty much gave it away in his speech in which he essentially declared war on whoever the American responsible for this attack was, and said that the groups that supported the attack, whether it is claimed to be the Democratic Party, Planned Parenthood, or Black Lives Matter will be designated as a terrorist organization and their assets seized, their people arrested. In other words, what Israel did to Hamas, what the Trump administration does to any South Americans it does not like, can be done at home to anyone.

Trump’s speech made it clear what the answer will be in advance. He seems to know who will be caught already.

He stated,

"This is a dark moment for America."

"For those on the radical left have compared wonderful people like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we are seeing in our country today.

And it must stop right now.”

“My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the institutions that funded and supported (this attack) and well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country."

"Radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives.”

Tonight I ask all Americans to commit themselves to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died."

"The monster who attacked him was attacking our whole country."

This is the logical declaration before the hybid war is launched in Chicago.

As Thomas Mann said, “the insipid is not the same as the harmless.”

Nor should we forget that a critical event was held in Washington DC addressing the 9/11 atrocity at precisely the same moment as this speech.

The crows are rushing home to roost.