The United States will have a democratic economy; production of food and goods must be local and the revenue generated by small firms, families, must stay in that local economy. No parasitic bank, or multinational monster, can poke its proboscis into your economy. The stock market will allow small firms owned by you to raise funds for long-term constructive activities.

Banks, utilities, and transportation will be run as regulated public monopolies whose job it is to provide you with the best services without stockholders taking a cut. The speculative economy of derivatives, securities, and hedge funds that make plutocrats rich and impoverish you will end; so will the inflation resulting from their thievery. Money will come back to earth, grounded in things of value; no crypto scams or digital frauds and no Federal Reserve run by the bankers.

The economy is for you and your family, for the next seven generations. We the people do not except scraps tossed down from the marble casino!This transformation will be dramatic, and it will be paid for with the trillions of dollars we seize from the billionaires, from private equity and investment banks. They stole that money using state crimes: 9.11, Covid, and quantitative easing, to rob our people. Those blood-soaked billions are coming home; back to the citizens—no get “out-of-jail-free” card for anyone.