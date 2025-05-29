FEAR NO EVIL

May 29

Great article, however, I would advise to rely on the expertise of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s experience as Mexico’s president . I mean, someone who solely took on the oligarchy, while browbeating their press. Holding daily press briefings, exposing his most outspoken critics’ corruption.

As he battled the press, he made significant reforms, improving the country’s social security safety net, while investing heavily in infrastructure, and reclaiming public goods and sole monopolies.

Back in the good ole USA, our two highly corrupted parties are run by their lobbyists. Our democracy and our pockets have been hijacked by the latter.

Stop the wars and let the military industrial company go broke.

FYI, I recently received a notice that my internet bill would increase by 20%. WTF, I called them and didn’t realized when I first signed up I should have been giddy for receiving a 20 % discount. Mother fucking monopolies.

6d

Environmentalist & Green Party Scam ft Chevron's Flying Turtles https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/environmentalist-green-party-scam-ft-chevron-flying-turtles

