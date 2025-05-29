Mark Rolofson was so good as to revise and publish my article “A Green Party that will win” on the official Website of the Pacific Green Party (Oregon). The article was written in 2023 at the height of my run against Cornel West; Mark has revised it for the current moment. The structural issues in American poltical culture I identified in 2023 remain unchanged. The purpose of the article is to present concrete steps to turn an ineffective “think left; live right” feel-good-ism movementism party in a focused political power that will bring about substantial change by winning in every sense of the word.

The Green Party US establishment did everything in its power to ignore this article when it came out. Let us see how they respond this time. The ideas presented are meant for everyone and are by no means limited to members of the Green Party US. Think of it as presenting suggestions as to how to start actually doing things and building institutions. See also my book How to Take Down the Billionaires.

A Green Party That Will Win

By Mark Rolofson / 28 May 2025

Truth politics is a revolutionary act. The Green Party should not be Democratic Party Lite, by not challenging the lies fomented by the duopoly to manufacture consent for their unconstitutional policies and endless wars.

This article was written by Emanuel Pastreich, former presidential candidate in the Green Party US. It was first published on September 4, 2023 in Korea IT Times. The article published on this website is an updated edited version to make it current, since the original article refers to the upcoming 2024 election which was last year. The ideas and information in the article are as relevant now as they were then. This is also the longer version of the article written by the author.

Part 1 – Building a Green Party that will win



The collapse of civil society, the decay of constitutional governance, and the stranglehold on the economy of multinational corporations that work, hand in hand, with the military in a push for world war has created in America an unquenchable thirst for a political alternative. As a political party possessing a national infrastructure that is capable of offering something other than the punch-and-judy show put on by the Democratic and Republican Parties, who are connected at the waist, the Green Party has an unprecedented opportunity to play the central role in American politics. However, before the Green Party can seize this opportunity, it must first decide what sort of a political party it wants to be.



The Green Party could transform itself into the most powerful political movement in the United States since the anti-slavery movement of the 1850s, and do so in a short period of time, if it vows to return the United States to the citizens and to wrest away control of government from the multinational corporations and banks–and the billionaires who lurk behind them.

If the Green Party stands unconditionally for constitutional rule and an economy that is focused on the long-term needs of citizens, it can build a broad coalition of the disaffected who are disgusted with the duopoly zombie apocalypse that has led to Trump fascism. That is to say that it is not too late for the Green Party to transform itself into a force that could win the 2028 presidential election hands down, and make deep inroads in the Congress and in state politics.

Moreover, by exposing the deep rot within the media, financial institutions, and political parties, the Green Party could set off a social and political revolution that will change everything.



Such a shift cannot be achieved by magic; if there were no costs involved, people would have carried out that political revolution a long time ago. No, the rise of the Green Party requires the moral bravery to face crippling problems that other politicians are afraid to mention, the ethical vision to launch an ambitious plan restore deliberative democracy to the United States by ending the privatization of governance that stretches back to the unconstitutional establishment of the Federal Reserve in 1913, and the ghastly contract with global finance signed in blood with the Kennedy assassination of 1963.

That means the Green Party must be a political party with a real vision, not a catchy marketing slogan. It must be a party that is willing to take on the IT and finance giants and to rip the mask off the parasitic military industrial complex that has sunk its proboscis deep into the economy.

If there is moral commitment, the financial disadvantage of the Green Party will quickly become the decisive advantage in that the Democratic and Republican Parties have lost all legitimacy because they promoted devastating foreign wars after the notorious 9/11 incident (in which they are both implicated) and then they embraced together the COVID 19 operation in 2020 that allowed multinationals to wage unlimited warfare against our citizens.



Remember that the Republican Party in its original incarnation rose to prominence quickly when the rich and powerful tried to extend slavery throughout the United States in the 1850s and it was able to win the presidency in 1860 as a result of the vacuum created by the collapse of the Whig Party (a political crisis similar to the current corruption of the Democratic Party by IT multinationals).



That is to say that if the Green Party asserts itself as a political vanguard, the only party that is not financed by corporations, the only one able to speak out on issues that others will not touch, the Green Party will not only have overwhelming moral authority, it can effectively assert that the other political parties are NOT qualified to field candidates for any election because of their active participation in state crimes.



The Japanese philosopher Ogyu Sorai put it this way, “There are two ways to play chess. One is to master the rules of chess so completely that one can win in any situation. The other is to make up the very rules by which chess is played.”

That second option is precisely the strategy that will bring the Green Party to prominence: demand that the rules of the entire game be changed so as to correspond with the Constitution itself—a text that defines what is and what is not government. Then, and only then, can the Green Party demand that the interests of the citizens, not the rich and powerful, are the primary responsibility of government.

But, if the leadership of the Green Party lacks the moral courage to take such a stand, to make efforts that could cut short vacation plans, there is another alternative that they may choose.



The Green Party can be a feel good about yourself, “think left, live right,” weekend meetings over café lattes identity politics party that avoids hot topics that might disturb the digestion of some party members, topics such as the reemergence of slavery, the drive for world war by multinational corporations, medical mass murder by vaccines, and the spread of deadly secret governance at the federal and state level.

But if they make that choice, it will mean that Green Party has zero chance of winning any major elections in our lifetimes, but perhaps it can help ease the consciences of educated Americans who feel a need to affirm that they are doing something, anything, as long as there is no risk to their TIAA-CREF retirement funds, as long as it does not require them to confront the lies that they are fed day and night by the media and by academic institutions. That would be a Green Party that gives the impression something is happening when, in fact, not much is happening at all.



There is no scenario in which the Green Party slowly expands over the next twenty years. Either the Green Party makes a moral commitment to the battle against global capital and the emergence of secret governance today, or it will be regulated to the margins forever, or perhaps made illegal—as Donald Trump suggested in his June 27, 2024 speech for the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a speech in which he called for the deportation of all socialists and Marxists, including American citizens.

I attended Green Party meetings in Champaign, Illinois from 2001 to 2004 and I was delighted to meet others who shared my concerns about the growing inequality in American society.



At the same time, however, I was deeply disappointed that those members avoided discussion of the false flag 9/11 operation or of the blatantly totalitarian governance of the United States under the Bush administration. The greatest threats to the United States, then and now, were considered taboo for most members of the Green Party.



Where we stand today



I declared myself as an independent candidate for president in 2020 because it was clear that the Democratic and Republican parties were so corrupt as to be little more than marketing gimmicks for the multinationals. Moreover, it was also clear that the alternative parties were incapable of fielding anyone who would address the real crisis in America at the time: the launch of a military-directed, multinational fear and intimidation campaign, better known as operation COVID-19, which was aimed at frightening and then impoverishing the population, then killing millions with so-called “vaccines.”



For me there was really no alternative but to run a real campaign for president even if it bankrupted me, even if it forced me out of the United States, even if it ended my friendship with those who could not bring themselves to abandon the sinking ship.



Sadly, the campaign of Howie Hawkins in 2020 confirmed my apprehensions about the Green Party. My disappointment had nothing to do with the personal qualities of Mr. Hawkins. The problem was that, whether because of conditions imposed by upper-middle class donors, or by classified directives issued by Homeland Security, the Green Party limited itself to addressing the topics permitted by the corporate media in a somewhat more thoughtful manner than the Democratic Party. It did not seize the initiative and it did not try to define the rules of the political game.



Qualifying to be a candidate for the Green Party



I was delighted when the Green Liberty Caucus of the Green Party reached out to me and invited me to speak with its members, and with other members of the Green Party, about what needs to be done to protect our country, and our Earth, in this dark hour.



Let me state for the record, first and foremost, that becoming the nominee for president of the Green Party was not my goal and that I felt that I could be most effective as an independent candidate running for truth politics even if I am never mentioned by the New York Times, Fox News or any other self-appointed arbiter of truth and relevance.



That said, I have learned an immense amount from the wise members of the Green Party over the last few months and I feel that this dialog, if extended to other possible candidates, and to citizens, who might become active in the Green Party in the future, can be transformative for the Green Party, and for the United States.



If I had been allowed to enter the Green Party presidential debates and there was a consensus that I would be an appropriate candidate for the Green Party, I would obviously immediately aligned with the Green Party and filed with the FED in that capacity.



If the Green Party continues to host open forums that are not subject to the strict presidential commission rules, and invites all possible candidates to debate and to present their visions and their policies, the Green Party will become the vanguard for social transformation. That would mean that the Green Party demonstrates that it functions as a democracy, as opposed to the authoritarian forms of governance found in the other political parties, and that will send out a spark that can set the nation on fire.



The process by which the Green Party’s Presidential Campaign Support Committee (PCSC) selects the nominee for president reveals telltale signs that the choice is determined by financial support, rather than moral commitment and political vision. For example, candidates for the nomination must demonstrate that he or she has a website with “online donation capacity” and that he or she has “demonstrated fundraising success consistent with running a viable national campaign by either (1) raising at least $5,000 where no more than $250 from any individual donor may count towards this threshold and least $300 must have been raised from at least five states, or at least $100 from at least ten states OR (2) having received donations of at least $10 each from at least 100 individual donors.”



Although a low-threshold for an upper-middle class intellectual in American society, I can testify that these criteria are difficult to meet for anyone who is dedicated to truth politics and engagement with the real threats to our country. Having a website that allows for on-line donations is irrelevant until the candidate is selected and then can easily be set up using the core infrastructure of the Green Party after the nomination is determined.



A candidate dedicated to truth politics, someone who calls out for an investigation of the 9.11 incident, or the COVID-19 operation, is going to be flagged immediately by Homeland Security and subject to low-intensity operations to “combat false information” without exception. Although those operations may not result in the candidate being dismissed from the party, or being subject to harassment or defamation campaigns, it means that he or she will not be able to raise money regardless of his or her popularity.



Everyone in an administrative position in the Green Party knows this fact, and they have witnessed such campaigns against individuals within the Green Party, and against Dennis Kucinich and Ron Paul (and others) in the mainstream parties. Please, let us not kid ourselves as to the reality of American politics.



Moreover, if a possible candidate takes a position that is not just a vague opposition to ‘imperialism” or “capitalism” but that spells out in detail how the privileged position of Wall Street and the Federal Reserve in the American economy can be dismantled, step by step, he or she will be met with opposition from privileged members of the Green Party who do not want to question the basic assumptions of American economic policy.



It may seem natural that a candidate needs to show his or her ability to raise money in order to be seen as a viable candidate. After all, the media ranks candidates in terms of their ability to raise money. That is correct; journalists in the United States assess the viability of candidates for office in terms of the degree to which they are indebted to the rich and powerful.



The candidates who are most capable of leading the Green Party to victory will be precisely those committed to addressing taboo topics and building a mass movement.

Perhaps we need to think about the qualifications for the nomination that are NOT included in “Rules and Procedures of the Green Party of the United States.” First, there is no credit given for moral courage, for commitment to the fight for social justice even at considerable risk to oneself. Nor is there any mention of the need for honesty about state crimes.

For that matter, the creativity of the candidate, her or his ability to address issues in an effective manner, to inspire and lead the people, are not mentioned either. But these attributes are precisely what the candidate of the Green Party must have in order to take on the moneyed interests through a mass movement of working people.



If the Green Party is administered like a little Democratic Party, except a bit more progressive in its platform, a bit more attuned to the sensibilities of a narrow strip of thoughtful professors, doctors, and lawyers, then the party should just give up on running presidential candidates because it has zero chance of garnering sufficient funding. A Green Party that merely serves as a lobby, or caucus, to push the Democratic Party in a more progressive direction is a betrayal of the trust, and the personal efforts, of workers who support the party precisely because it is presented to them as an alternative.

No wealthy individual gives money to political parties unconditionally. The money is conditional on the organization not taking a stand on issues that might go against the perceived interests of the party member who can afford to give $5,000.



A new strategy for the Green Party



Among the political parties that are able to function in the totalitarian environment of the United States, I would rank the Green Party as number one. In order to win, the Green Party will have to rely on the economic support of ordinary people who can barely afford to pay their rent, unlike the Democratic and Republican Parties funded by multinational banks who print up their own money. The Green Party cannot honestly take the money of working people unless it is committed, heart and soul, to the transformation of society.

Please allow me to suggest a few approaches that might make the Green Party central in American politics in a short period of time, probably in time to win the 2028 presidential election.



1. The Green Party as a democracy



First, the Green Party should be open and democratic in its internal administration if it wants to convince the citizens that it is serious about the democratic process.

I remember vividly my participation in Green Party events in Champaign, Illinois (2001-2004) and the manner in which the decisions made at the local level were not represented democratically in the party at the national level and how many topics were made taboo in the debates in a manner I can only describe as authoritarian.



There was literally nothing that I could do, or be a part of, in the Green Party other than attending discussions and listening to people; there was no way to organize, to make meaningful proposals that would be considered and implemented after a democratic process, or to advocate for strategies at the national level.



If the Green Party transforms itself into a democratic institution, it can seize national political leadership in a manner that the Democratic and Republican Parties can never do because they are by their very nature dependent on multinational corporations that abhor deliberative democracy.



Theda Skocpol wrote a thoughtful book entitled “Diminished Democracy: From Membership to Management in American Civic Life” in which she describes how the participatory institutions in America have been killed off so that the citizen can no longer play a direct role in the NGOs, or the coalitions, and the political parties that supposedly represent their interests. If political parties do not allow local members to democratically determine policy, to advance ideas based on their merit and relevance, without concern for how much money they have in the bank, then we cannot expect the state government or federal government to be democratic either.



That is to say that the Green Party will succeed, not because it has money and can run TV commercials in swing states, but rather because the Green Party itself will become a model for democracy that will be emulated by cooperatives, local government, and eventually the federal government itself. As Gandhi advocated, we must “become the change we wish to see in the world.”



If the party does not include citizens at all levels of its administration, it can never lay the foundations for participatory civil movement capable of overwhelming the corporate parties in the streets, and among workers at Walmart and Amazon, by organizing the people in a fearless and visionary manner.

2. Embrace truth politics

As I watched the United States enter into a series of classified military agreements with allies that virtually guarantee an unstoppable drive for war with Russia, and then with China, over the last few years. When I saw the preparations for the NATO Summit at Vilnius, Lithuania, planned for July 12, 2024, a meeting at which heads of state signed off on a pile of military directives they have never read; I remembered the speeches delivered by the educator Rudolf Steiner in his lecture series, “The Karma of Untruthfulness.”

Steiner spoke out in 1917, as the nations of Europe tore each other apart precisely because of such secret military treaties that transferred the chain of command to an unaccountable military cabal–on both sides.



Steiner held that the previous decades during which establishment figures came to accept lies and deceptions as “the way things just are” was precisely what made that horrific war possible. Steiner wrote, “People do not feel a duty to pursue the actual truth, to seek truthfulness backed by facts—indeed, the very opposite mindset now rules the world, increasingly expanding its influence. External needs are always the consequence of what takes place in the minds of men.”



His point is as true today as it was then: playing stupid, accepting lies about the 9/11 incident, about the transfer of trillions of dollars to investment banks via quantitative easing, and about the assault on humanity under the COVID 19 operation is not a practical response, but rather a suicide pact.



Only a brave quest for absolute truth can save us from the current drive for world war.



The Green Party must follow the imperative of the African American author James Baldwin, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” Or, as Frederick Douglass put it, “People might not get all they work for in this world, but they must certainly work for all they get.”



It will be the willingness of the Green Party to take on forbidden topics that puts it in the driver’s seat, not its willingness to conform with the absurd idea that lies must be embraced as a condition for political action. That horrific ideology has infected all of the political operatives in Washington.



Truth politics is not an option, but rather the only way to save the United States from war abroad, and from radical institutional collapse at home. Our culture is so smothered in denial, so fragmented by deep psychological trauma, that we must face the lies that have seized control of our country before we can hope to achieve anything of lasting value.



None of the candidates for president, or for any other office in the United States, have demanded that these crimes be investigated, that those responsible be arrested, or that the assets of those who planned these actions be seized. Our failure to address these crimes, and the gangrene that they have left behind in our political institutions, has created a more dangerous system of governance, one in which the push toward nuclear war can go forward without any opposition, or even debate—something that was not true before.



Do you remember how Senator Robert Byrd was allowed to speak out against the invasion of Iraq in 2002? Do you remember how Dennis Kucinich and Ron Paul were able to draft articles of impeachment (House Resolution 1258) against George W. Bush in 2008?

Such actions are no longer possible precisely because we have been foolishly silent on the threat to government institutions posed by state crimes left festering. The situation will not get better.



Part 2 – Offer concrete benefits to working class people



The Green Party must offer something of real value to working people in return for their support and it must make membership in the Green Party something of profound significance for those brave enough and passionate enough to join the struggle to expand the party across the country rapidly in the face of massive opposition from corporate oligarchy. In order for a political party to be successful, there must be a fundamental contract between the party and its supporters.



The Republican Party can count on strong support from multinational corporations, arms manufacturers, and billionaires because it promises, and it delivers, contracts with the Federal government worth billions of dollars, promotes endless war, and carries out a massive deregulation of the economy that allows the wealthy to consolidate their power.



The Democratic Party once relied on the support of unions and citizens of communities who faced oppression or discrimination for support. It returned that support by pushing for legislation with real teeth from the 1930s until the 1970s. But the decay of institutions in the United States created a political wasteland wherein Bill Clinton was able to embrace the concept of “democracy for multinational corporations,” a radical reinvention of the Democratic Party. In this new political reality, he and his strategists abandoned the appeal to citizens at the local level for support and instead cozied up to IT firms, investment banks, and entertainment conglomerates who could deliver big money and who felt they were not getting the political access that oil companies and real estate speculators enjoyed with the Republican Party.



A real political competition between the parties resulted, but it was a brutal war between divergent corporate interests. Google was the victim of discrimination and oppression and it deserved to be granted the same welfare benefits as Lockheed Martin. The needs of ordinary workers dropped out of the equation. In order to seduce intellectuals into accepting this scam, the salaries of administrators at universities and NGOs, at newspapers and TV stations, increased until they were many times the salaries of ordinary workers. It was a bribe given to those in authority who were collaborators in the corporate takeover of the entire country in the 1990s.



Thereafter, the Democratic Party focused on catchy items like abortion, ethnic identity, and the needs of an imagined “middle class.” These issues were treated using flashy advertising campaigns, while political operatives offstage dismantled the mechanisms by which citizens could have actual input in the formulation of policy within the party, or in government. Policy was made up by consulting firms working for corporations who then fed it to the Democratic Party. The politicians started spending all their time raising the big money needed to sell pro-Democrat citizens this poisonous agenda through the commercial media, and other hidden persuaders in academia, and elsewhere.



The Democratic Party became the Trojan Horse offered to the progressives who wanted to save the remaining scraps of the New Deal, and the Republican Party became the Trojan Horse for those who stressed values and spiritual independence.



The fatal assumption of the Green Party, even today, is that somehow the Green Party will raise enough money from its supporters to compete with multinationals, somehow it will convince the corporate media to start covering the Green Party in the way that it covers cardboard messiahs like Donald Trump, and somehow, progressively, increase the impact of the party within the institutions of government and media that are now so hostile to workers.



If the Green Party cannot offer the working people who support it concrete benefits right now, and not just vague promises of a more just and equal society at some future date, it has zero chance of coming to power in a political system controlled by two political parties who actively block all efforts of third parties and independents to participate in the political debate.



The Congress offers a silly debate between harmless politicians for the entertainment of citizens which serves as a velvet glove to cover the steel fist of corporate power. The only solace offered to citizens is a narcissistic culture that focuses on personal needs rather than solidarity and that seduces us, dragging us deep into the cavern of identity politics from which there is no return.



If the corporate parties depend on money, the Green Party must depend on people, brave, unrelenting, motivated people who are ready to work together in communities, and across the nation, twenty-four hours a day. That means that the Green Party right now does not need any money. It needs inspiring ideas, powerful speeches, effective community organizing, practical knowledge, accurate journalism, and, above all, tangible services for the community.



A single mother who has no job, but who is willing to work hard organizing the people on her block, building a committed local movement against corporate control that is economically independent, would be far more valuable for the Green Party than an upper-middle class lawyer who gives five thousand dollars a year to alleviate the guilt that he feels about his privileges.



The Green Party as the government that does not exist



There is a truth that many purposely hide from us: The Green Party does not have to win elections before it can start transforming American society. The Green Party can start today to play the critical role of organizing the people, starting with the working class, to form their own autonomous organizations at the local level for self-help and mutual support. Voting for a Green Candidate will be just a part of that effort.



The federal and state governments have been completely privatized, transformed into the sock puppets of IT firms serving multinational banks. We face two forms of totalitarian rule: the enfeebled and castrated government at the state and federal level and the cruel and despotic government of finance referred to as “the private sector.”



The Green Party can serve the role in society that the government once did, and do so immediately in accord with the Constitution. That is to say that if the Green Party follows the Constitution, and no one else does, that will give it tremendous power because the Constitution by its nature defines what is, and what is not, the United States of America.



One immediate role for the Green Party is providing healthcare. Citizens are forced to accept the overpriced, and downright deadly, healthcare services provided by the hospitals that have been taken over by global capital, hospitals that think only about how to squeeze as much profit as possible out of their victims. Doctors and nurses are treated by the financiers behind the curtains like coal miners under the whip.



The Green Party can organize citizens to take care of their own medical concerns, or those of neighbors, by offering basic, and advanced, training in nutrition, treatment of chronic illnesses, diagnosing and responding to minor conditions, and can even provide sufficient first aid training to handle many serious injuries. Extensive education and training about homeopathic treatments can vastly increase the ability of citizens to care for themselves—and thereby avoid hospitals altogether in most cases.



Organizing citizens to care for each other, and to be responsible to each other, will also help to keep the money in the community; those who grow medicinal herbs or learn critical healing skills, will have stable local jobs unrelated to global finance. The care for the elderly, the ill, and the very young, can be organized so that neighbors, as members of local cooperatives, provide these services to each other through a barter service and thus assure local employment, and cheaper healthcare, because the parasitic middlemen is cut out. The party’s role will be to have the vision, the bravery, and the tenacity to get these cooperatives going, and to provide the initial training. The rest will be up to the citizens themselves.



Food is also something the Green Party can help with. The rise in the cost of food engineered by multinationals, and the radical drop in the nutritional value of the food available from supermarkets via corporate vendors, means that people are starving for cheap healthy food. The party can organize citizens to grow their own organic foods and create systems that provide foodstuff to citizens without paying a penny to the logistics, distribution, and retail middlemen who wrap everything up in plastic while marking up costs. As there are limits to what can be produced locally, the Green Party can organize cooperatives that are capable of negotiating with food suppliers on an economy of scale so as to assure that food is nutritious and prices reasonable.



Education could be a major part of the contribution of the Green Party to the local community. Education must be seen in the broadest sense of the word. The Green Party can teach citizens how to clean their homes cheaply and effectively without buying commercial products, how to sew and stitch their own clothes, how to make furniture and tools, and how to grow their own food, using organic fertilizers, even in the smallest spaces.



Larger tools and machines (saws, washing machines, lawnmowers, even automobiles) can be shared among members of the community thus eliminating duplicate purchases.

All of these efforts will reduce the power of the multinational corporations that fund the corporate political parties and they will give citizens new confidence.



Equally importantly, the Green Party can support local journalism that is run by citizens and that addresses real issues in the community instead of providing the propaganda pushed by advertisers. Such journalism will provide solid local jobs, offer an alternative to the mindless commercial media that is forced on citizens, and provide useful information, and also access to local independent cooperatives that will make Amazon and Walmart obsolete.



The Green Party can even set up local initiatives to provide energy supplies and transportation at the local level that are independent of the banks and corporations, and the local governments that they control. Electricity can be generated by citizens in the neighborhood using small windmills and watermills (as was the case before the 1950s), or by solar panels, or even by exercise machines. That energy can be sold, or bartered, to neighbors through local cooperatives without a single penny going to a corporation.



Finally, the Green Party can create an alternative economy that allows for sophisticated barter transactions between citizens using local currencies that are backed by real goods or services—and thus not subject to inflation or corporate manipulation. That effort can even extend to cooperative banks that lend at little, or no, interest to members to provide real economic independence.



Not all these ideas can be immediately realized, but if the Green Party is at the vanguard in advancing them, it will generate a powerful momentum that will shake people out of the stupor of narcissistic consumption and compel, and cajole, them to play their true role as citizens and family members.



These activities may seem alien to operatives in modern political parties who shower in the donations poured down by corporations, but political organizations like the Grange in the 19th century created powerful opposition to corporations in precisely this manner.



Taking a stand, not winning elections, must be the priority



Winning an election, or qualifying to be put on the ballot using a corrupt and fixed system that is designed to suppress the will of the people in blatant violation of the Constitution, should not be a priority for the Green Party. When Howie Hawkins officially received 0.26% of the popular vote in the 2020 election, the message was clear for anyone with eyes or ears. The votes for Hawkins were reduced in the corrupt calculation process from something like 10% (or more), just as votes for Donald Trump were reduced across the country (and so were votes for Joe Biden in certain Republican districts). That “election” was determined by horse-trading between corporations in the final days, not by anything that the man on the ground did.



Does anyone truly believe in his or her heart that such an essentially anti-democratic system can be altered merely by voting in an election? The Green Party should not compromise in the slightest in order to get time on commercial TV, in order to maintain good relations with insiders in the Democratic Party who might, or might not, be helpful, or in order to raise money from wealthy individuals who would rather not hear about state crimes.



The Green Party’s only chance of rising to real power is to take on everyone at once, and then to use the truth to expose the unethical nature of any collaboration with a fundamentally criminal political system. That is the moral equivalent of the Declaration of Independence of July 4, 1776, exactly two-hundred and forty-seven years ago today.

That means that the Green Party should embrace the spirit of the Declaration of Independence from imperialism, and of the Constitution which does not grant political parties the authority to determine policy, and then march bravely forward, perhaps alone at first, but soon to be followed by many.



As Confucius wrote, “The virtuous are never truly isolated; there will always be those nearby who sympathize with their cause.” If the Green Party is the first political party to call into question the corrupt system based on lobbying, rigged voting systems, and massive payoffs to politicians and government officials from corporations in 150 years, so be it. Ours is not the duty to conform with what the narrow of heart accepts as necessary, but rather to push the potential of humanity to the limits of benevolence and justice.



If the Green Party openly challenges the assumption that massive institutional corruption is normal, the logic that state crimes planned by intelligence operatives working for the rich and powerful are no big deal, that act in itself will transform the relationship between citizens and the government. Nothing will be the same again. The moment the Green Party takes a stand, like the signing of the Declaration of Independence, it will start to make the rules, not follow them (see my post on the Declaration of Independence here). The amount of money in the coffer of the Green Party, even the number of Green Party members, will not be important. After all, it was a grand total of fifty-seven who signed the Declaration of Independence.



If the Green Party calls out the mass criminality of the current day, that will be a “word act.” A word act is ritual expression imbued with tremendous transformative power. For example, when a minister or judge says to a couple, “I pronounce you husband and wife,” he or she does not literally transform the two by magic. Yet, those simple words have the power to completely change the relationship between man and woman for a lifetime.



The Green Party can pronounce that the United States is a republic and a democracy, as opposed to pretending that it is a republic and a democracy. The difference between the two acts is infinite. When the Green Party speaks out about institutionalized crime it will transform the United States, create a new unity of mind and spirit, a new consensus among thoughtful citizens, that can realize the potential of mankind, and uncover the potential hidden in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. That transformation cannot be achieved by winning an election with the help of corporate sponsors in a system that is corrupt to the bone—no matter how virtuous the candidate may be.



The question of infiltration



If we are serious about making the Green Party the vital political party in the United States, we cannot shy away from unpleasant facts. That means that we must face the inconvenient truth that party members whisper to each other in the shadows, but avoid discussing in formal settings. I am talking about the problem of infiltration: the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by agents planted in the Green Party with the explicit mission of undermining the political impact of the party.



I do not have any evidence on hand that the ineffectiveness of the Green Party, the mixed messages that issue forward from its top leadership, or the divisive internal conflicts and disputes over policies are the result of infiltration by people who are backed by, or influenced by, private intelligence firms such CASI or Booz Allen Hamilton who work on contract for Homeland Security “counter disinformation” programs requested by the super-rich.



Nevertheless, what I can say with confidence is that if the Green Party is truly free of such agents of influence, it is unique among political parties in the United States. American civil society (including NGOs, universities and major think tanks) are riddled with the agents hired by private intelligence firms whose job is to make sure that nothing is done, that no serious issues are addressed effectively, and that no broad social movement is ever built. Their job is to seed fear and loathing and to promote bland, compromised, and ineffective political leaders. Although there are plenty of these operatives who work for foreign governments as well, the fundamental crisis has to do with class, not nationality.



Removing such elements from the Green Party is a necessary step required to organize a successful movement for the people, and to establish a party for the people, of the people, and by the people. How to do this necessary exercise without it degenerating into a witch hunt; wherein attention is drawn away from the true perpetrators following that classic ruse from ancient times of the criminal crying out “Stop thief!” is the question that confronts us. We will not know the true nature of the classified operational plans behind infiltration of political parties in America for decades, but we can pretty much feel out the contours.



I will not presume to suggest what should be done since that must be decided in a deliberative manner by members of the Green Party. What I can say is that the first step is to discuss this issue in public and to refer to open-source materials and declassified reports available in the public domain that prove without a doubt that such operations are frequently undertaken (for those who wish to dismiss such explanations as conspiracy theories).



These agents push to weaken the positions of the party regarding topics that are threatening to the rich and powerful, to promote extremist statements by select party members intended to alienate party members, undermine solidarity, and give a negative image to the public, and otherwise to encourage and normalize a progressive sounding, toothless and confused agenda that identifies real threats but offers no road map towards their resolution other than awareness, and therefore does not pose a direct threat to the accumulation of wealth, and the promotion of a class society, in the United States by a handful of the super-rich.



Above all, the Green Party must recognize that institutional decay in America has reached the point at which we do not have the luxury of waiting another decade for a true political alternative.

