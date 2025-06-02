FEAR NO EVIL

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
5d

Now the criminal Corporate Government has mercenaries planted as enforcers of oppression by boxing in Palestinians in a tiny 'zone" of interest. That's what Trump's freedom cities or Kamala 's Liberty zones of smart cities refer to. They are zones of interest to target and control.

V. N. Alexander
6d

I reviewed Amis' book in 2021 and related it to the ongoing Covid-19 vax genocide. https://dactylreview.com/2021/11/09/the-zone-of-interest-by-martin-amis/

