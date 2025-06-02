If you are looking for a movie that represents our age, look no further than the devastating film “The Zone of Interest” (released December, 2023) that portrays the life of the commandant of Auschwitz Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, who try to create a surreal life for their family of good fun and good food while living adjacent to the Auschwitz death camp. The film is both surreal and dreamlike, but also devastatingly accurate concerning the twisted psychology of those who engage in the worst evils with pretended innocence.

The screams from the camp are muffled, but can be heard on occasion. It is clear that the ignorance of the crimes is all for show, as was true throughout Europe at the time. Although the conversations held between the family members are banal and indulgent, something of the horrific evil infects even the most minor banter.

The review of “The Zone of Interest” in The Guardian is all so articulate, but says not a word about how the willing indifference to mass killing at Auschwitz that portrayed in that film should be read as a representation of the genocide against humanity carried out through the Covid-19 reign of terror over the last five years in broad daylight, a massacre that has killed far more than the Holocaust so far, and will kill many more in the future.

The interview with Jonathan Glazer even quotes him as saying, ‘This film is not about the past, it’s about now;’ and yet the Guardian cannot take this quote as referring to anything more than a vague banality of evil in all aspects of human experience. None of the “think left; live right” crowd at the Guardian, or at most all of the “progressive” news sources can face down the omniwar against humanity undertaken in the name of Covid, or take on the technocratic genocide without mercy carried on in Palestine, but extending out to targeted individuals using the technology developed in Gaza in every corner of the earth.

No, the true meaning of this film remains just as taboo today as the Final Solution was in 1944 where the film ends.

The term Zone of Interest (Interessengebiet) refers to the development around the Auschwitz concentration camp complex as a 40-square-kilometer that housed the Schutzstaffel (SS) and family. The land had been confiscated from the local Polish population.

The movie is based on the novel The Zone of Interest (2014 ) by Martin Amis.