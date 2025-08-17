As soon as I saw Don the Trump and Vlad the Putin trotting out there on the Monte Carlo red carpet, I could see that this meeting of the minds in half-baked Alaska that had been cooked up late at night at some drinking party of private equity managers was a complete success.

It was so successful, I want to pull out my “Mission Accomplished” banner, shake off the dust, and post it on some aircraft carrier.

This mission was successful because it distracted attention from the moves taking place all over the world to lock down citizens permanently using AI to take over government and corporations, and setting loose nano-weapons, robots, drones, and other devices that are going to allow a handful of billionaires to control us. The psychological warfare of the last 25 years has already reduced most to a state of idiocy and passivity, and that includes plenty of highly educated people who are “sleepwalking” their way to damnation. Combined with the Gaza reporting, and the Epstein reporting, everyone is worked up and cannot figure out what is going on.

Trump and Putin are criminals plotting their chocolate-flavored tyrrany with Palantir and Elbit Systems. Their opponants in Europe and in the Democratic Party in DC are also criminals and plotting a strawberry-flavored tyrrany with Apple and Microsoft. We do not have any dogs in this fight, but the people of Russia and Europe are our brothers.