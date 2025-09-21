Green Liberty Caucus and Center for Truth Politics

Debate on Global Warming (Climate change)

September 20, 2025

This discussion at Green Liberty Caucus about global warming and the threat to humanity it poses marked a critical moment in American political history.

Emanuel Pastreich (Center for Truth Politics) and Mark Rolofson (Green Party of Oregon) made two short presentations on the threat of global warming, and the effort to force anyone trying to address state crimes like the 9/11 incident or the Covid reign of terror to also claim that “climate change is a hoax,” even though there is no evidence for that argument. It took over a year to actually have this event because the climate change deniers refused to actually have an open debate.

Emanuel and Mark were countered by Jon Olson and John Spritzler, who gave ridiculous arguments about why CO2 is not significant and refused to engage in a discussion about the accuracy of the accepted research on global warming that is already out.

I was irritated by how John Spritzler insisted on unscientific data and obviously flawed logic, posting misleading graphs in the chat section, while refusing to address the fact that a lot of smart and morally upright people have conducted serious research on the topic that is convincing. You can see that I got angry at him at the end. I regret that, especially as it damaged my own argument.

However, when I said that I think he is a paid agent, I was deadly serious. He talks and acts like a paid agent. I have seen a lot of these paid agents who are sent out to flatter me, but then attack me if I mention global warming, as a way of pressuring me not to speak the truth.

Those sorts of propaganda strategies are just unforgivable. Everyone knows I am happy to engage anyone, anytime, interested in a scientific consideration of facts.

I have a friend in Korea, Shin Jaeho, a leader in the anti-Covid anti-vaccine movement, a very brave man. He confessed to me that he had been forced to through in “global warming is a hoax” material in his protests in order to get the funding he needed to survive.

Kevin McCormick made the following insightful comment about the discussion:

“At about 33:25 Emanuel Pastreich discusses a requirement that commentators who criticized covid policy and/or discussed the 9/11 disaster were required to deny climate change to retain air time. I have noticed a certain transmission of covid and 9/11 skepticism to climate change skepticism, i.e. to criticize covid policy implicitly requires criticizing the scientific climate change narrative. Pastreich states, ‘Truth-tellers, those who spoke out about Covid 19, spoke the truth about 9/11, were obligated to say that climate change was a fraud, in return for publicity or exposure and, I think, for payments.’

I find it is not unusual to hear a commentator link covid skepticism with climate change skepticism and it is a very effective propaganda technique. Specious arguments such as CO2 levels over geologic time or CO2 is unimportant gain credibility by close proximity to valid arguments. Control over the information space is so essential to the establishment that every technique is worthy of some attention.”

The greatest sinners in the promotion of the “global warming is a hoax” scam are James Corbett of the Corbett Report and Matt Ehret of the Rising Tide Foundation. Both of them provide reasonably accurate information about many current conspiracies, but they feel obligated to blend in climate change is a hoax. I asked both directly whether we could debate on the topic, and both refused. Moreover, they refuse to take on ANY of the serious established research on climate change that is already out there. They both want to beat up on Greta and Al Gore who are not scientists and do not represent the science.

James Corbett

Matt Ehret

Here is what Matt Ehret wrote back to me in an email when I asked him to debate the topic in February 23, 2024

“Honestly man, at this point all of my resources are engaged in stopping ww3, and additionally I am not an expert, but rather someone who has admired expert analysts whose method of thinking resonates with my mind and understanding.”

After claiming to be so ignorant that he could not debate me, he then published a deeply dishonest article on July 11, 2025 ‘The Fraud of 'Global Warming'

in which he piled up misleading information to argue that climate change is a hoax as if he were a professor specializing in the topic. He dismissed everything I wrote in the chat and refused again to debate the topic.

Matt replied to me in the discussion about this article, “Look dude, I don't know who those other guys are, but so far you aren't actually addressing any of the arguments I've made in the text above. So try harder, otherwise I can't really take your broad statements of condemnation of my position seriously since you offer zero actually arguments to refute any of my points. Again, try harder to earn my respect for your position.”

The point that I made was that he does not address, let alone refute, any of the central research. His response shows him to be the intellectual fraud he is.

None of these climate change deniers will debate with scientific experts, and this is an important point. Those who defend the “Arabs with boxcutters” story, or the “Covid is a deadly virus” or “Covid vaccines are a moral obligation” refuse to enter into debates with people who have the background to give them a run for the money. But these “global warming is a hoax” guys are afraid of their own shadows because they know their bogus arguments will not hold up.

Sure, there is a lot of fraud in the discussion on climate change, but that is fraud that result from how corporations use the crisis to force us to accept technological solutions, and to push us towards reliance on products controlled by multinational corporations. The basic science is solid, and the threat is all too real.

I am writing an article now on how only “conservatives” and “global warming is a hoax” figures were allowed to get publicity for their arguments in the alternative media. People like me were totally blocked out because it was not acceptable to say that Covid is a fraud, but global warming is real. That article should be out in the next week.