FEAR NO EVIL

LONG In The TRUTH
1hEdited

.....Emanuel, HOWEVER much an unpleasant / offputting person IS Ben Davidson (WON'T constructively respond to my questions, if at ALL - me, as an AVOWED Progressive) he's (as well as August Dunning) 100% CORRECT regarding 'anthropogenic activities' as NOT being a PRIMARY cause of 'climate change'; we're in the midst of another VERY rapid galactic current-sheet magnetic polarity reversal, with GARGANTUAN concussion waves (peak propagation scope of three QUADRILLION miles / 510 LYs / 170 parsecs perpendicular to plane; see LINK to SECOND video - NOR are these things 'THIN', either) ALREADY affecting the heliosphere in an adverse way (save PERHAPS for Mars, actually REGAINING its EMF) - and there are MANY papers, studies DEMONSTRATING same - that by its very NATURE, even BEFORE a CATASTROPHIC 'micronova' [seen to CONSISTENTLY transpire by vitrified mineral deposits found, every 12,000 years] VAPORIZES the terrestrial ozone layer and significantly impacts EVERY atmospheric, SUBTERRANEAN aspect - Earth's outer core is DISTENDED; presents GRAVE threats to life otherwise (through EXTINCTION-inducing loss of ability to derive solar infrared radiation for sustained material coherence - REGULATES collagen expressions, stabilizes telomere lengths - immune system-based 'zeta potential' function (as Pollack at The University of Washington, Reddick before him HAVE recognized.....)

.....KNOW I've tried to provide related informational resources, links to you by this means (Comments) previously - while my OWN conclusions as an independent theoretical physicist, CONFIRM them.....we've got NO more than FIVE-25 years (BEST-case scenario, latter; a FORMIDABLE double celestial alignment is slated to occur on March 6 of 2046, per the online 'Starry Sky' app[lication] and both northern, southern oceanic currents' weather-regulating mechanisms are - all things equal, IRREVERSIBLY compromised.....)

.....we NEED to start TALKING about these rapidly-WORSENING conditions; their PROFOUND implications for us - NOW, what CAN be done to CONSIDERABLY minimize such [which I've TENTATIVELY identified] - and I'd welcome ANY open-minded to investigate, contact me here ASAP.....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-1q5cW_V3M

Angie
1hEdited

No honest conversation about climate change can be had without exposing chemtrail geoengineering which heats the atmosphere, is ubiquitous and distributes nanotechnology biosensors for surveillance and telecommunications via the Internet of Bio-Nano Things. This covert military operation has been occurring since before the Vietnam War. These chemical assaults (barium, strontium, aluminum, titanium, silicon, etc) on all living things are also a large part of the Transhumanism agenda which merges humans and machines for the Biodigital Convergence. We are all nodes on the network. When they say "wearable" that includes the nano-scale devices which have been injected and breathed in via mRNA Gene Therapy platform injections and masks laden with titanium dioxide and graphene nanotechnology biosensors for surveillance under the skin via the Internet of Bio-Nano Things and the WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network IEEE802.15.6). These are crimes of warrantless search and seizure contrary to the Criminal Code. This weaponization of the air we breathe making it electrically conductive is a key component of the remote torture program.

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/

https://engineering.purdue.edu/ECE/News/2021/purdue-engineering-launches-worlds-first-center-for-internet-of-bodies

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html?m=1

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33680703/

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10529171

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0040162521007794

https://chemtrailsmuststop.com/2017/09/operation-cloverleaf-the-most-dangerous-weapons-testing-program-in-world-history/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Sea-Spray

