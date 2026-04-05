I have avoided making any comments about the midterm elections because I think it is already a lost cause and we should focus on effective, organized, and fearless opposition. The recent chatter on this topic, however, inspired me to make a humble proposal that could change the political landscape in a positive direction.

I recommend that we abolish the Democratic Party entirely, for both its corruption and its active collaboration in state crimes. In it's place and we should establish a party that takes a firm stand on the rule of law and the national interest. This new party, which does not exist yet, can launch the campaign by denouncing the current regime as illegal and unconstitutional and then demanding that no midterm election can be held until a transparent and entirely accurate election can be held with international oversight.

I do not think that this strategy will solve all our problems, but at the minimum it will get us back to being focused on real issues in politics. To be honest, I think it is the only meaningful strategy at this point.