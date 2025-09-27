FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1dEdited

Wow! How nice. You are not alone. I've ran through such ordeal myself for the past two years... at a lesser level, of course. And yes, there are laws, but they are not meant to protect us. The same occurs for me: “The problem is that no one has ever demanded an investigation or debate into my political persecution—including the entire alternative media, as well as all truth-tellers and whistleblowers. The problem isn’t that people deny the truth of my claims, but rather that they refuse to address the issue.”

https://x.com/LMucchielli/status/1894021443324653610

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/heresy

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-institutional-suppression-of

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
1d

Luc, good example.

Did your legal advisers consider that by doing these actions the University was acting as an extension of the Federal Gov, and so directed against 1st A?

Do you have proof? Consider 'Discovery' for Universities email and other sources to back this up.

--

God Bless., Steve

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Emanuel Pastreich and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture