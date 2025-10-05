I know that so many people imagine a slow decline, or perhaps not a real decline at all, for the United States. It is too big to fail, too tied to the global system. They are kidding themselves.

But looking at these recent indications of institutional and ideological decay, I would say we do not have long, and we should not assume that what replaces Donald Trump will be an improvement.

There are real steps we can take to address civilizational collapse, but they are entirely different than politics as practiced today.

We need a new politics which is really about culture and values, not images and things.

We do not know yet whether we are looking at something like the the fall of the Soviet Union, or rather something more profound like the collapse of the Roman Empire. In the latter case, basic science, technologies for building domes and arches, advanced manufacturing, that knowledge was lost for a thousand years.

In the current age, it might be good to lose some of that bogus “technology” as it is weaponized against us. But everyone has to get in the game, but fast, and start imagining what is possible. We do not have much time now.