Address to the honorable People of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Address to the honorable people of the Islamic Republic of Iran
سخنرانی خطاب به مردم محترم ملت ایران
April 1, 2026
Emanuel Pastreich
Independent candidate for President
Dear Honorable people of Iran
I speak to you with great sadness in my heart, and terrible shame in my mind.
So horrible are the images I see in the newspapers, and even more terrifying is the reality that I imagine, the reality of what the people of Iran, and of the nations of Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, and Syria, are suffering now—a reality that purposely is hidden from my sight.
And now the brute and tyrant, the gangster and huckster, Donald Trump, following demands from his billionaire pals, has given orders to bomb infrastructure in Iran and cause even more suffering for the innocent people.
There is no room to stand on the sidelines of history.
I salute those among you who were willing to risk everything, even horrible devastation, even the destruction of power plants and desalination plants, even the threat of nuclear war, in order to face down, to take on the monster that has laid waste to the entire earth without mercy.
In the United States, my own country, few of the politicians, the intellectuals, the religious leaders, were willing to take that sort of risk when they faced this monster.
Most of them ran away. I remember the total silence about the 9.11 incident. Others pretend that this evil does not exist. Because of their cowardice, this horrible monster, this combination of private finance, privatized military, and a rotten narcissistic ideology that distorts the values of people and destroys the bonds that hold us together as a community, that horrible monster has started to roam from its nest in the United States, Great Britain, and Israel, and now it has its claws in the economies of every nation in the world; it is trying every day to take control of everything, the economies and the minds of the people, by stealth, and then by horrible violence.
A terrifying religious cult has emerged in the United States and Israel that claims that God is coming soon and that starting a world war to usher in the apocalypse is a blessing. These perverted men have seized control of the United States and they are begging for blood, for suffering. For them Iran, the one nation that is still able to resist their bid for absolute control, is the greatest threat. As they try to control the world, they are drawn toward Iran because Iran resists.
I do not speak to you as the president of the United States, or as the representative of the United States government because that nation has fallen into such decadence that its institutions have collapsed and its military has been reduced to mercenaries employed by the billionaires—along with those of Israel, and other nations as well.
What I can say to you is that the child rapist mobster Donald Trump does not represent the United States in any way. He is the symbolic head of an international criminal cartel that has captured the United States, and Israel, and parts of other nations. I think those criminals were most successful in the United States and Israel because those two countries were the most decadent and indulgent. We Americans share responsibility because we were not willing to take a stand against these criminals and allowed them to grow so powerful.
I represent people of conscience in America. I represent the best of America’s intellectual traditions, like the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, and I represent the handful of Americans who continue to strive for truth and for justice.
Let us remember that truth and justice are never decided by elections, nor by the decaying institutions run by multinational corporations. Truth is never democratic but it remains the most critical imperative for ethical behavior. This illegal war is the result of decades of lies in the pursuit of imperialist conquest.
I represent the United States in that none of the others in government have authority or legitimacy. If they were silent on Gaza, they have no authority. If they were silent about the 9.11 travesty, they have no authority. If they have refused to denounce this war of annihilation against Iran, they have no authority.
Let me respond formally to the conditions that Iran has generously offered to end this horrific war.
First, I will state unambiguously that until we end the spiritual cancer, the institutional decay, that has crept over the entire United States, that has produced the moral depravity and addiction to war that led to this criminal war, a temporary cease fire will not end this conflict. We must take much stronger measures for a permanent solution and that involves altering the corrupt culture of the United States and Israel; we must change not only the leadership of the United States, but also its civilization.
Let me respond to the specific conditions for peace generously put forth by Iran.
All the requests made by Iran are reasonable and wise. I appreciate the fact that the Iranian people, even in the midst of a bitter struggle that has killed so many innocent citizens, still have the wisdom and the vision for all of humanity, to rise above the current chaos and to look forward to a better future, to offer to us a path towards peace even as their friends and family are being brutally killed. That braveness of the spirit and generosity of the heart moves me.
Iran has a revolutionary tradition of fighting for the underprivileged which reminds me of the best of the American tradition which has been forgotten. The willingness of Iran to take on the global IT companies and private intelligence firms is impressive for the entire world.
The response to this enlightened proposal will require intense discussions in the future, not because we want to avoid taking responsibility, but because other nations must be included in the agreement in order to make it lasting. We must formulate long-term enlightened plans for realizing the vision presented by Iran and we must avoid corrupt deals between the extremely rich that characterize the actions of the Trump administration.
1) End of all aggression by the United States, Israel, and other nations against Iran and those allied with Iran.
All aggression must be ended immediately. That requires, however, that we dismantle all of the systems in the United States, and other nations, that profit from war and that push for military conflicts as the primary way of resolving problems and extracting wealth from around the world. It also means we must end the system whereby powerful bankers in the United States have tried to make the entire world dependent on petroleum and destroy everything in the societies of the Middle East that is not tied to petroleum with their narcissistic consumer culture.
I hope that the Iranian people will work with me to enact a revolutionary restructuring of the American economy so that it no longer requires war to create demand and to steal natural resources from around the world for the benefit of the rich in America.
2) Recognition that Iran has sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
It is entirely appropriate to recognize that Iran has sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. This cannot be achieved simply by a declaration. The United States makes so many hollow declarations these days. We need international treaties that are binding, that have the authority to assure that all oceans are open for those who travel unarmed. The United States and Israel do not respect international law and they must be fundamentally transformed in order to make this noble request into a reality.
I humbly ask that just as Iran will agree to allow all ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz that travel with peaceful intentions, so also shall all Iranian ships be allowed to pass everywhere in the world unimpeded and receive the respect that they deserve.
3) Iran should receive compensation for the damage done in this war and the attacks on its leaders and its people
The dastardly attacks on Iran, this year and last year, the assassinations planned in the middle of negotiations and sincere diplomatic exchanges, show that this war is criminal by its very nature and that the United States and Israel are run by criminals. It is self-evident that appropriate compensation should be paid to Iran for the damages it has suffered. The only question that we must discuss is who should pay the money, and what compensation should be paid also to the victims of American imperialism in Gaza, in Syria, in Iraq, and in Afghanistan? It is clear that the money should come primarily from the rich and powerful who control the economy of the United States, Israel, and much of the world—and not from the exploitation of the poor in the United States, and most certainly not from the Palestinians who are oppressed in Israel. And yet, if the criminals are still running the United States, they will try to get the poor to pay for everything. We must seize all their assets to compensate victims in Iran, and elsewhere.
Moreover, compensation to the people of Iran, Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan should be arranged in a long-term manner so that the people have stable lives far into the future. They should have their farmland restored, have access to seeds and fertilizer, and opportunities for education and medical care. We must help them gain access to drinking water. Ordinary citizens must be central in our effort to compensate the people of Iran. I doubt, however, that any specific act is sufficient to compensate for these terrible crimes.
4) The creation of a system that assures that there will be no further attacks or assassinations carried out in the future.
The establishment of a peaceful order in the Middle East, and in the world, one that assures that wars and assassinations will end, that the horrible actions of the United States and Israel will not be repeated, this is my most fervent wish. But realizing this vision is no simple task. We must work together to transform the economy of the United States, and other nations, so that extraction and military spending are no longer sources of great profit, and so that peace and stability are the highest priorities for the entire nation.
That revolutionary transformation of the United States must be accompanied by an evolution of the United Nations so that this international body has new authority to create and maintain an international order, one that is supported by diplomacy, mutual understanding, international cooperation, and the pursuit of activities meant to create a culture that is conducive to peace.
The United Nations has lost that mandate over the last 40 years. Under Iran’s leadership, starting in West Asia, we can build a new interlocking set of relations between nations in the Middle East to assure lasting peace and to protect Iran.
5) A complete and permanent end to hostilities across all fronts in the Middle East.
This final request is related to the previous one and we fully accept it. The question going forward will be only how we will construct a system for peace in the Middle East, and around the world, that can provide the solution to the desire of the Iranian people, and indeed of all common people in the world, for lasting peace and an end to barbarism.
Let us begin the discussions on how this agreement will be realized immediately. Let us work together to free the Iranian people from the horrors of this war and to free the American people from enslavement in a military dictatorship bent on total destruction of everything in the pursuit of bloody profits.
Do not waste your time trying to speak with the dogs of war, the devils whose souls have been sold for evil ends, the evil men who occupy the White House in Washington DC. These men cannot hear you and they have no moral authority. They must be stopped; they cannot be reasoned with at this late date.
سخنرانی خطاب به مردم محترم ملت ایران
نامزد مستقل ریاستجمهوری ایالات متحده آمریکا
2028
Emanuel Pastreich
نامزد پیشین حزب سبز در انتخابات ریاستجمهوری
مردم محترم ایران
با اندوه فراوان در دل و شرم وحشتناک در ذهن با شما سخن میگویم.
تصاویرِ روزنامهها چنان هولناکاند و واقعیتِ خیالیام حتی هولناکتر: واقعیتی که مردم ایران و کشورهای لبنان، یمن، فلسطین و سوریه اکنون در حال تحمل آن هستند.
حقیقتى که عمداً از دید من پنهان شده است
و اکنون این آدم وحشی و ستمگر، گانگستر و کلاهبردار، دونالد ترامپ، در پی درخواستهای دوستان میلیاردرش، دستور بمباران زیرساختهای ایران را صادر کرده و رنج و عذاب بیشتری را برای مردم بیگناه به بار آورده است.
جایی برای تماشاگر بودن در تاریخ وجود ندارد.
درود میفرستم بر آن دسته از شما که حاضر بودید همه چیز را به خطر بیندازید، حتی ویرانی هولناک، حتی نابودی نیروگاهها و تاسیسات آبشیرینکن، حتی تهدید جنگ هستهای،
تا با هیولایی که بیرحمانه تمام زمین را ویران کرده است، روبرو شود و با آن مقابله کند.
در ایالات متحدهٔ آمریکا، کشور خودم، تعداد اندکی از سیاستمداران، روشنفکران و رهبران مذهبی حاضر بودند وقتی با این هیولا روبهرو میشدند چنین ریسکی را بپذیرند.
اکثرشان فرار کردند.
من سکوت کامل در مورد حادثه یازده سپتامبر را به یاد میآورم.
دیگران وانمود میکنند که این شر وجود ندارد.
به خاطر ترسوییشان، این هیولای هولناک، این ترکیب از تأمین مالی خصوصی، ارتش خصوصی و ایدئولوژی خودشیفتهی پوسیدهای که ارزشهای مردم را تحریف میکند و پیوندهایی را که ما را بهعنوان یک جامعه به هم متصل نگه میدارد نابود میسازد، از لانهاش در ایالات متحده، بریتانیای کبیر و اسرائیل شروع به پرسه زدن کرده است.
و اکنون پنجه در اقتصاد تمام کشورهای جهان انداخته است؛
من فکر میکنم آن مجرمان در ایالات متحده و اسرائیل بیشترین موفقیت را داشتند، زیرا این دو کشور فاسدترین و ولخرجترین بودند.
ما آمریکاییها مسئولیت را به اشتراک میگذاریم، زیرا حاضر نبودیم علیه این جنایتکاران موضعگیری کنیم و به آنها اجازه دادیم تا این حد قدرتمند شوند.
من نمایندهٔ افراد وجدانمند در آمریکا هستم.
من نماینده بهترین سنتهای فکری آمریکا، مانند اعلامیه استقلال و قانون اساسی، هستم و نماینده آن تعداد اندک از آمریکاییها هستم که همچنان در راه حقیقت و عدالت میکوشند.
حقیقت هرگز دموکراتیک نیست، اما همچنان مهمترین ضرورت برای رفتار اخلاقی باقی میماند.
این جنگ غیرقانونی نتیجهٔ دههها دروغ در راه دستیابی به فتوحات امپریالیستی است.
من نماینده ایالات متحده هستم زیرا هیچیک از دیگر مسئولان دولت اختیار یا مشروعیت ندارند.
اگر در مورد غزه سکوت کنند، هیچ اختیاری ندارند.
اگر آنها در مورد حادثه ۱۱ سپتامبر سکوت کرده باشند، هیچ اختیاری ندارند.
اگر آنها از محکوم کردن این جنگ نابودگرانه علیه ایران خودداری کردهاند، هیچ صلاحیتی ندارند.
اجازه دهید رسماً به شرایطی که ایران با سخاوت برای پایان دادن به این جنگ هولناک ارائه کرده است پاسخ دهم.
ما باید به سرطان معنوی و زوال نهادی که بر سراسر ایالات متحده چیره شده، پایان دهیم؛ زوالی که موجب انحطاط اخلاقی و اعتیاد به جنگ شده و به این جنگ جنایتکارانه انجامید.
یک آتشبس موقت این درگیری را پایان نخواهد داد.
ما باید برای یک راهحل دائمی اقدامات بسیار قویتری انجام دهیم و این شامل تغییر فرهنگ فاسد ایالات متحده و اسرائیل میشود.
ما باید نه تنها رهبری ایالات متحده، بلکه تمدن آن را نیز تغییر دهیم.
اجازه دهید به شرایط مشخص صلح که ایران با سخاوت مطرح کرده است پاسخ دهم.
تمام درخواستهای ایران معقول و خردمندانه هستند.
مردم ایران، حتی در بحبوحه یک مبارزه تلخ که جان بسیاری از شهروندان بیگناه را گرفته است، همچنان برای تمام بشریت حکمت و بینش دارند.
شما مردمی بزرگ هستید که میتوانید فراتر از آشفتگی کنونی بروید و به آیندهای بهتر بنگرید و در حالی که دوستان و خانوادهتان به شکلی بیرحمانه کشته میشوند، راهی به سوی صلح به ما ارائه دهید.
آن شجاعت روح و سخاوت دل مرا تحت تأثیر قرار میدهد.
ایران دارای سنت انقلابی مبارزه برای محرومان است که بهترین سنت آمریکایی را که فراموش شده است به یادم میآورد.
تمایل ایران برای رویارویی با شرکتهای جهانی فناوری اطلاعات و شرکتهای خصوصی اطلاعاتی برای مردم جهان چشمگیر است.
این پیشنهاد روشنگرانه مستلزم بحثهای فشرده در آینده است، نه به این دلیل که میخواهیم از پذیرش مسئولیت طفره برویم، بلکه به این دلیل که برای پایدار کردن آن، باید کشورهای دیگر نیز در این توافقنامه گنجانده شوند.
ما باید برنامههای روشنبینانه و بلندمدت برای تحقق چشماندازی که ایران ارائه کرده است تدوین کنیم و از معاملات فاسد میان ثروتمندان افراطی که مشخصه اقدامات دولت ترامپ است، پرهیز کنیم.
۱) پایان دادن به تمام تهاجمات ایالات متحده، اسرائیل و سایر کشورها علیه ایران و متحدان آن.
تمام تهاجمها باید فوراً پایان یابند.
اما این امر مستلزم آن است که ما تمام نظامهایی را در ایالات متحده و سایر کشورها که از جنگ سود میبرند و درگیریهای نظامی را بهعنوان راه اصلی حل مشکلات و استخراج ثروت از سراسر جهان ترویج میکنند، از هم بپاشیم.
این همچنین به این معناست که ما باید نظامی را که در آن بانکداران قدرتمند در ایالات متحده تلاش کردهاند تا کل جهان را به نفت وابسته کنند، پایان دهیم.
آنها میخواهند با فرهنگ مصرفگرایی خودشیفتهوارشان، هر آنچه در جوامع خاورمیانه به نفت وابسته نیست را نابود کنند.
امیدوارم مردم ایران با ما همکاری کنند تا یک بازسازی انقلابی در اقتصاد آمریکا به اجرا درآید، به گونهای که دیگر نیازی به جنگ برای ایجاد تقاضا و غارت منابع طبیعی سراسر جهان به نفع ثروتمندان آمریکا نباشد.
۲) به رسمیت شناختن حاکمیت ایران بر تنگه هرمز.
کاملاً مناسب است که بپذیریم ایران بر تنگه هرمز حاکمیت دارد.
این امر صرفاً با یک اعلامیه قابل دستیابی نیست.
امروزه ایالات متحده اعلامیههای توخالی زیادی صادر میکند.
ما به معاهدات بینالمللی الزامآور نیاز داریم که اختیار لازم را برای تضمین باز بودن تمامی اقیانوسها برای کسانی که بدون سلاح سفر میکنند، داشته باشند.
ایالات متحده و اسرائیل به حقوق بینالملل احترام نمیگذارند و باید اساساً دگرگون شوند تا این درخواست والا به واقعیت بپیوندد.
همانطور که ایران موافقت خواهد کرد که به تمامی کشتیهایی که با نیت مسالمتآمیز حرکت میکنند اجازه عبور از تنگه هرمز را بدهد، به همین ترتیب نیز به تمامی کشتیهای ایرانی اجازه داده خواهد شد که بدون مانع در هر نقطهای از جهان تردد کنند و احترامی را که شایسته آن هستند دریافت نمایند.
۳) ایران باید غرامت خسارات وارده در این جنگ و حملات به رهبران و مردمش را دریافت کند.
حملات شوم به ایران در سال جاری و سال گذشته و ترورهایی که در میانه مذاکرات و مبادلات دیپلماتیک صادقانه برنامهریزی شدهاند، نشان میدهد که این جنگ ذاتاً جنایی است.
ایالات متحده و اسرائیل توسط مجرمان اداره میشوند.
واضح است که غرامت مناسبی باید به ایران بابت خسارات وارده پرداخت شود.
تنها پرسشی که باید دربارهاش بحث کنیم این است که چه کسی باید این پول را بپردازد و چه غرامتی نیز باید به قربانیان امپریالیسم آمریکا در غزه، سوریه، عراق و افغانستان پرداخت شود؟
این پول باید عمدتاً از ثروتمندان و قدرتمندانی تأمین شود که اقتصاد ایالات متحده، اسرائیل و بخش زیادی از جهان را کنترل میکنند.
این پول نباید از استثمار فقرا در ایالات متحده تأمین شود و به هیچ وجه نباید از فلسطینیان مظلوم در اسرائیل تأمین گردد.
اگر جنایتکاران هنوز در ایالات متحده حکومت کنند، تلاش خواهند کرد که فقرا هزینهٔ همهچیز را بپردازند.
ما باید تمام داراییهای آنها را برای جبران خسارت قربانیان در ایران و سایر نقاط مصادره کنیم.
باید در بلندمدت غرامت به مردم ایران، فلسطین، سوریه، عراق و افغانستان پرداخت شود تا زندگی آنها در آیندهای دور باثبات باشد.
باید زمینهای کشاورزیشان بازگردانده شود، به بذر و کود دسترسی داشته باشند و فرصتهایی برای آموزش و مراقبتهای پزشکی در اختیارشان باشد.
ما باید به آنها کمک کنیم تا به آب آشامیدنی دسترسی پیدا کنند.
شهروندان عادی باید در تلاش ما برای جبران خسارت مردم ایران، نقش محوری داشته باشند.
با این حال، شک دارم که هیچ اقدام مشخصی برای جبران این جنایات هولناک کافی باشد.
ایجاد سیستمی که تضمین کند در آینده هیچ حمله یا ترور دیگری انجام نخواهد شد.
من صمیمانه آرزو دارم که نظم مسالمتآمیزی در خاورمیانه و جهان برقرار شود؛ نظمی که تضمین کند جنگها و ترورها پایان خواهند یافت و اقدامات هولناک ایالات متحده و اسرائیل تکرار نخواهند شد.
اما تحقق این چشمانداز کار سادهای نیست.
ما باید با هم کار کنیم تا اقتصاد ایالات متحده را متحول کنیم.
ما ایالات متحدهای خواهیم ساخت که در آن دزدی از دیگران و هزینههای نظامی دیگر منبع سود کلان نباشند و صلح و ثبات بالاترین اولویتهای کل ملت باشند.
ما به تکامل سازمان ملل متحد نیاز داریم تا این نهاد بینالمللی اختیار تازهای برای ایجاد و حفظ نظم بینالمللی داشته باشد.
نظم جدید باید با دیپلماسی، تفاهم متقابل، همکاری بینالمللی و پیگیری فعالیتهایی که به منظور ایجاد فرهنگی مساعد صلح است، پشتیبانی شود.
سازمان ملل متحد در طول چهل سال گذشته آن مأموریت را از دست داده است.
پایان کامل و دائمی خصومتها در تمامی جبههها در خاورمیانه.
ما این درخواست نهایی را میپذیریم.
سؤال تنها این خواهد بود که چگونه سیستمی برای صلح در خاورمیانه و سراسر جهان بسازیم که بتواند پاسخگوی خواست مردم ایران و همه مردم عادی جهان برای صلح پایدار و پایان دادن به بربریت باشد.
بیایید بحثها را دربارهٔ چگونگی تحقق این توافق آغاز کنیم.
بیایید با هم کار کنیم تا مردم ایران را از وحشتهای این جنگ و مردم آمریکا را از بردگی در یک دیکتاتوری نظامی که در پی منافع خونین، به نابودی کامل همه چیز مصمم است، آزاد کنیم.
وقت خود را صرف تلاش برای صحبت با سگهای جنگ نکنید، با شیاطینی که جان خود را به شیطان فروختهاند، با مردان شروری که کاخ سفید در واشنگتن دیسی را اشغال کردهاند.
این مردان نمیتوانند صدای شما را بشنوند و هیچ اقتدار اخلاقی ندارند.
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Greg Reese APR 1, 2026, 5 min - https://www.bitchute.com/video/1SXTFPnDY0iT/
Kman, Digileak
The United Nations was built and developed to place the power in the hands of the few members of the Security Council. There is no voice for the majority. And now the Technate Banking Cabal has full control so I don't see any reform of the UN. It must be rebuilt completely with people who believe and stand for peace and prosperity for all. A world that respects and practices accountability, love, compassion, generosity and truth above self interest. Kman, editor, DIGILEAK News Not Noise (Bitchute)