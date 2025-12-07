FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Arlene Johnson
2h

Dear Emanuel,

You must not know that Jimmy Carter, a Jew, who was given the White House because he was invited to join David Rockefeller’s Trilateral Commission, told then Soviet Union that they would get their warm water port if they invaded Afghanistan. The Soviet Union leader fell for it, and did invade Afghanistan thinking that they would easily beat the Afghani people.

But nobody beats the Afghani people ostensibly because it is a mountainous country.

Jimmy Carter also told Saddam Hussein to invade Iran in order to get the Shatt al Arab back, and he, too, fell for it causing the Iran Iraq war to be instigated in order to destroy Iran’s manufacturing cabability which the Shah of Iran had just barely begun when he was desposed by the CIA which clearly works to implement the agenda of the so called elite, I.e. the powers-that-be.

The truth is that the Vatican established Islam, a concept that most Afghanis cannot wrap their head around, a fact I know because an Afghani I knew in Norway, couldn’t believe this. See

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td22/11.html

And of course, the Vatican was established by the Canaanites in the 4th century A.D. See

From| David in Canada

2025/11/9

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xALzHsnamvc

Duration: 1:20

For confirmation of the above, see

http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj31/48.html

It’s the 5th item in this my Did You Know? feature which are small bits of information.

Sorry, it was the elite desire to obtain heroin that caused the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan and why the U.S. invasion lasted so long in my humble opinion.

The powers that be want us to think that the Taliban is evil, but the Afghani woman I also met in Norway told me that the Taliban not only encouraged women to go to university, but they also tried to get the famers to grow wheat instead of heroin. Alas, that goal didn’t come to fruition as the income from wheat didn’t begin to compare to the income from heroin. But at least the Taliban tried. That’s more than I can say about our government which, with the exception of John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert F. Kennedy and a few others, has done.

Do you know who Jeff Berwick, the Dollar Vigilante, is? He lives in Acapulco, Mexico where 2 years ago a hurricane struck thanks to HAARP since hurricanes never happen on western cities. Jeff said that the Red Cross actually helped them recover from the hurricane. Now, maybe the Red Cross is trying to improve its image as after WWII, in which the Red Cross actually counted the number of deaths from the work camps, and it came to nowhere near 6,000.000, more proof that the powers-that-be are lying to this very day to the vast majority of people, the Red Cross has become a rogue organization that doesn't do anything to help people.

God bless,

Arlene Johnson

Publisher/Author

http://www.truedemocracy.net

To access the rest of my work, click on the icon that says Magazine.

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
3h

It's not Afghanistan alone. They did the same to Iraq Libya Iran etc. They imposed a war on Iran for 8 years and used chemical warfare. CIA was money laundering and still is, the drug funds for black operations. They even tried to corrupt Iranian youths with drugs from Afghanistan as its border neighbor. The unConstitutional US Corporate Government shall collapse because it's its own destruction.

