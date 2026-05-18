Greg Reese reports here AI Data Centers and the New World Order that there is a push for massive data centers across the United States that cannot be explained by demand from citizens. Reese suggests that some mysterious ecological crisis is looming, but oddly he refuses to name it. I was told that he is planning a big fake story about pole shifts, and will not talk about climate change. That would be a shame. It was bizaare that he did not say climate change explicitly at the end.

The sixth great extinction and the collapse of biodiversity, the warming of the earth because of emissions, and the destruction of the natural wildlands and the oceans, is no mystery. But the media acts like it is a side show. This great extinction, which will have homo sapiens as the piece de resistance, is well underway.

That is the main reason that billionaires conclude that people must be killed fast, with vaccines, smart cities, or wars, and that AI and total control is the only way to round everyone up and get them where they want them. The billionaires have only one solution to the climate crisis, to the extinction event, because the only other solution is to get rid of them. Many thousands have taken the cash payments to tell us that “climate change is a myth.” Shame on all them.