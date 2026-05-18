FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
16h

The only thing that should become extinct are the 3,428 billionaires in the world who control a net worth of $20.1 trillion. 🤑

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
16h

The only extinction we need, is to rid them from this Planet,send them to the gates of hell .

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3 replies by Emanuel Pastreich and others
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