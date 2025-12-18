AI Trump's rant and US policy
Operation AI Coup shows its true colors
There is only one thing I have to say about the Trump address to the United States.
Does an AI-generated president that represents multinational private equity throu various private consulting firms, and private intelligence/IT firms, have the authority to order anyone to do anything under the Constitution?
This is not a rhetorical question. It is a fundemental one.
The constitutional question is fascinating, though maybe less about AI "generating" policy and more about who actualy controls the inputs. Private consulting firms and intelligence contractors have been shaping executive decisions for decades, what's shifted is speed and opacity. The real issue is accountability layers are getting stripped away when automated systems handle decision synthesis. I saw similar things working with federal procurement when ML models started recommending vendors without clear audit trails. If policymaking pipelines rely on proprietary algos, verifying legitimacy gets messy fast.
Thoughts appear. Patterns emerge. This is what I am thinking about, when it comes to spending… with 6 shopping days till Christmas.
The Hollow King… The Fake Future, and Real Stuff
Bitcoin is finally doing what it was always built to do: reveal itself as a cult asset in a leveraged casino, not a foundation for a monetary system.
The Great Bitcoin Crash of 2025 has wiped out the year’s gains and left it lagging not only gold, but even plain‑vanilla bonds. The “digital gold” that was supposed to back U.S. money has turned out to be a Hollow King whose crown is melting in real time.
At the very same moment, the other half of the fake future… AI… Well, it has wrapped itself around the same financial throat.