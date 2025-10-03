Center for Truth Politics

Emanuel Pastreich

&

Anthony Ness

America:

The psychologically traumatized led by the psychopaths

This day, October 2, 2025, is a critical day indeed. The cardboard messiahs have revealed themselves as being, well, cardboard. The idiots, puppets, and frat boys are running around Washington, drunk with power, certain that this stupid shock and awe move to strip America down to its foundations is going to have the entire world eating out their hands. Larry Ellison and Peter Thiel, lost in their blind smugness are the masters of the universe, printing up their own money and making up the rules as they go along.

And where are the Americans who are waking up out of their sleep? Are the cowardly Bernie Sanders, Chris Hedges, or Jeffery Sachs and Tucker Carlson going to bring down this prison?

We must recall that Thomas Mann wrote, “The insipid does not mean the harmless.” The stupidity and the banality of this reality show does not make that it is insignificant. This AI on steroids Game of Thrones & Squid Games may end up besting World War II for destruction and death—granted the weapons employed are different.

“In America, there is only one party, but grab a beer because this sure is one hell of a party!”

I am Emanuel Pastreich, director of the Center for Truth Politics at Green Liberty, and I am joined by Anthony Ness, one of the most thoughtful writers on politics and culture, governance and technology, to talk about the two sides of the coin: the psychologically traumatized citizens rendered as consumers who are led to the slaughter house, and the IT kings who rule in this psychopathocracy.