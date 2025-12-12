Why is the United States drawn towards war?
The United States is drawn to war on every front, like a moth to a candle. It does not matter that Americans are sick of the foreign wars stretching back 25 years in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and now Venezuela, wars that have bankrupted the nation. It has no effect that the United States lacks the economic, technological, and manufacturing capacity necessary to sustain a conventional war, and that it is unlikely to win an unconventional war employing nano-technology, bio-technology, and information warfare.
The critics who are allowed to appear on TV like John Mearsheimer and Jeffery Sachs attribute all this war mongering to the foolishness and the ignorance of political leaders like Donald Trump, or to the incompetence of bureaucrats. They intentionally avoid any analysis of the economic structure of the United States, or the role of multinational banks and corporations in the formulation of policy. Their only explanation for the drive for war is the foolish actions of a “few bad apples.”
No one wants war, and rich and powerful on both sides, in Beijing and Washington, in Berlin and Moscow, in Tehran and Tel Aviv, are able to fly over in their private jets, avoid customs, and meet each other any time that they want.
And yet the beating of the drums of war continues, and it grows louder; the drive for war, the appetite for war spreads like a vermillion fungus across the entire nation; a military culture is force fed to us through the newspapers, movies, and television broadcasts. The drive for war is meant for us, for the little people.
Preparation for war is the solution for every problem in America; a means of controlling the people in a totalitarian manner.
So complete is the spread of the war culture throughout the economy, and the government, and the cartoons our children must watch, that many feel they cannot survive unless they can justify whatever they do as being somehow related to preparations for war.
We pressure every country allied with the United States to rapidly increase defense spending, up to five percent, and to do so far more rapidly than can possibly be done in such a short time without massive corruption and waste. The military buildup is but a transfer of wealth, not an increase in security.
But why is the United States drawn to war?
The United States is collapsing as an economy, as a society, and as a civilization. We are weighed down by a massive debt, burdened by collapsing infrastructure and dying educational and research institutions, and strangled by a filthy and depraved culture of pornography and narcissism. Above all, the extreme concentration of wealth over the last twenty years, since government was captured completely by the super-rich, means that a handful of conceited frauds can determine the policy for the entire nation, and decide the fate of everyone. The basic interests of the vast majority of citizens are entirely ignored. The republic, and all traces of participatory democracy, are in the trash bin of history.
The international trade system and the embrace of “free trade” ideology played a major role in pushing us towards war in the United States and around the world. Supply chains link together factories in loops that encircle and confuse. Manufactured goods and agricultural products are brought into the United States from over the world, not because doing so is good for Americans, but because the multinational banks that control the economy seek out the cheapest labor and cheapest goods. Everything you buy must be supplied through logistics and distribution systems controlled by the banks so that 20 or 30 percent of the money you pay goes to those silent partners.
Most of what Americans ate was supplied locally through family-owned farms, and the clothes they wore, the furniture they sat on, was also produced locally in the 1950s; but now events far away impact our economy directly and sometimes requires military responses, or threats, to protect American corporate interests—which citizens have been made dependent on.
So also, dependency on petroleum did not exist in the 1920s; dependency on rare earth metals did not exist in the 1980s. These are problems created by the decisions of corporations to introduce technologies that offered some conveniences, but at the price of extreme dependency, one that generated large corporate profits.
The relocation of American manufacturing overseas also means that the only employment available in many regions, especially rural areas, is as police officers, guards at prisons, soldiers, or other positions in the military, police, surveillance system. These days, security and the military is the only part of the government budget, the only part of the economy, that is growing. Black people are locked up in cities so that they can be sent to prisons in rural area that give jobs to white people. That is a hidden war, but foreign wars similarly make jobs, and give the qualifications to veterans to become police officers or prison guards.
The only factories that have not been shipped overseas are those manufacturing weapons. That means that citizens depend on weapons factories for employment and that increases in military spending help the local economy.
No politician can oppose the increase in the military budget because, although constant foreign wars do great damage to the economy as a whole, the military is the only part of government that increases opportunities for employment locally.
The working people in the United States have been impoverished because the entire economy is controlled by a small number of rich families. Their wages have been reduced and the costs of living greatly increased for the profit of the few. The unprecedented concentration of wealth in the hands of a group of oligarchs has changed everything. The fundamental restructuring of society may not seem to be military in nature, but it has created an immense structural contradiction that pushes us towards a military economy.
The increase in disposable income of workers because of the redistribution of wealth forced by the reforms of the New Deal in the 1930s allowed for corporations to make enormous profits after the 1950s by selling consumer products to working people who had disposable incomes to purchase them. From the 1960s on, consumption, growth, and the stock market became the primary tools for assessing the health of the economy.
This system was effective at funneling wealth from working people to the wealthiest over the next seventy years, but ultimately, working people grew poorer and poorer, and the rich became richer at an exponential rate. Consumption by workers, the middle class, even the upper middle class, is no longer sufficient to generate profits for corporations because people cannot spend any more. The banks were forced to look for some other source of profit to pay off their debts.
Banks asked the government to buy stock with money printed up from nothing so as to prop up the market. But that was still not enough. They needed to create stable consumption and the best way to do so is through military spending. Military spending creates steady demand that is not tied to market conditions, or economic booms and busts, and which is funded by the people through taxes, or through the inflation created by the deficit spending that funds military expenditures.
The increase in military spending is a policy choice; it is the only way to avoid economic collapse. It must be justified by threats from China, Russia, and Iran, or terrorism. Intelligence agencies responding to the demands of banks do everything they can to create trouble with those countries, or even dress up as “terrorists” themselves to keep the money flowing for the military parade.
Companies like Oracle, Palantir, Google, and Amazon not only grow fat like ticks feeding on the military and intelligence budgets, they are merging with banks and using their control of the IT systems that power banks as a means to seize control of money itself through digitalization of the dollar, or the introduction of cryptocurrencies. They are also taking over the media, journalism, and education, creating a reality that justifies even more military spending.
These IT firms made those billions by taking out massive loans they then used to buy back their own stock. They have nothing but debt and money in digital form. War, the threat of war, the build-up for war, is what keeps them going.
Their stockholders do not think there will actually be a world war. They think that if they amplify the tensions, they will make big profits in a new “cold war.” But are they correct?
Let us consider how the United States actually works.
If we go back to civics class, the United States government is run as a republic consisting of three branches: the executive, the legislative, and the judicial. The three branches complement each other, and they also regulate and balance out each other; this system assures that power is not concentrated in any one place.
When the system breaks down, as it is doing now, we are forced to look at the bones beneath the skin, to think about how politics really works, not what we want it to be. We discover that there are three real branches of government, but they are quite different than those described in the Constitution.
The true three branches of government are the politicians, the bankers, and the generals. They are the ultimate powers behind the government and they balance each other out because they operate at different levels and have different strengths.
The politicians are able to form temporary alliances between interest groups in business, finance, and government and negotiate between them to determine policy. The bankers control money and have the power to shut down the entire economy, or the activities of opponents, using their financial manipulations. The generals possess a chain of command that cannot be easily broken by exterior forces, even by money, and they have the ability to use force directly, without relying on a third party, to achieve their goals.
In a healthy society, the politicians are at the top because their primary mission is servicing the needs of their clients, whether they are bankers, businessmen, generals, or other interest groups in the general population. As long as politicians can effectively meet the needs of both the bankers and the generals, and keep the money flowing to them, the system remains stable.
If wealth is too concentrated, however, to the degree that the bankers can pay off everyone and gain complete control of the economy, then they rise to the top because bankers need only service a small number of the super-rich to obtain absolute power. The politicians become their puppets and the generals are paid off by the bankers to be docile and fat. That political system is what we see in the United States today.
A political system run by bankers, however, will run into enormous problems over time. Because everything will be decided on the basis of money and short-term profits, and no one will do anything for the sake of others, or follow an ideal greater than personal interest, everything, every service, will be for sale. As a result, the foundations of government, and of society, will crumble. Eventually the government will collapse into anarchy, or it will drift into war as a means of generating profits and enforcing the bankers’ iron-fisted rule over the people.
At that historical moment, the generals rise to the top because they have a viable chain of command that continues to function even as the government fails, and because they speak the language of force and violence which will become the only language that has authority once the legitimacy of politicians and bankers has been destroyed.
The bankers need only make a small mistake, start some foolish war, for the decision-making process to be handed over to the generals. The generals will then pursue war automatically following a chain of command that makes everyone responsible to carry out the last order given no matter what.
