“Appealing to Constitutional Principles to Establish an Egalitarian Society”

Green Renaissance hosts Green Liberty Debate

Time:

May 15, 2025

05:30 PM Pacific Time

8:30 PM East Coast

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4111946628?pwd=cW1VWEhEb09KeHZVbExzVkMrV3VDZz09&omn=89629747902



Meeting ID: 411 194 6628

Passcode: 943606

Meet up will feature a discussion/debate about the merits of appealing to original American documents like the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights for making an egalitarian society wherein the plutocracy is removed from power, or significantly limited.



Chuck Fall will make introductory remarks to frame the discussion and Emanuel Pastreich and John Spritzer will provide their perspectives on capturing the revolutionary imagination of all people of the world (not just Americans) for the purpose of building a movement that can make a difference.