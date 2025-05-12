“Appealing to Constitutional Principles to Establish an Egalitarian Society” (open discussion)
Green Renaissance hosts Green Liberty Debate May 15, 2025
Green Renaissance hosts Green Liberty Debate
May 15, 2025
05:30 PM Pacific Time
8:30 PM East Coast
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4111946628?pwd=cW1VWEhEb09KeHZVbExzVkMrV3VDZz09&omn=89629747902
Meeting ID: 411 194 6628
Passcode: 943606
Meet up will feature a discussion/debate about the merits of appealing to original American documents like the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights for making an egalitarian society wherein the plutocracy is removed from power, or significantly limited.
Chuck Fall will make introductory remarks to frame the discussion and Emanuel Pastreich and John Spritzer will provide their perspectives on capturing the revolutionary imagination of all people of the world (not just Americans) for the purpose of building a movement that can make a difference.
Thanks, i will try to join this very important debate, we must overthrow the current oligarchic plutocratic economic system and replace it by an economic equality system