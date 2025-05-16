FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

American State National
May 19

The "Gift" of the "Statue of Liberty" from the Grand Lodge of Paris, (Freemasonic) a representation of the goddess Semiramis in her guise as "Columbia" --- which has no right or reason to be in New York Harbor, misrepresented as anything to do with us or our country.

As you can all see now, the District of Columbia was named after a foreign Babylonian goddess, and this same goddess, a giant idol, is standing in New York Harbor.

"When you see the Great Abomination (the goddess) standing where it ought not to be...."

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
May 17

You were right about their intentions. I just saw Abraham Lincoln's banner next to him. They speak in codes, symbols and signs.

