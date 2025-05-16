Green Liberty Debate

“Appealing to Constitutional Principles to Make an Egalitarian Society”

Moderated by Chuck Fall

Opening remarks by Emanuel Pastreich & John Spritzler

Emanuel’s opening remarks

Emanuel Pastreich

Director

Center for Truth Politics

Green Liberty

The problem of how to reinterpret a great tradition for a new age is a complex one, and it has been a problem throughout history.

In Europe the question of how to adopt Greek and Roman philosophy from cultures that never questioned slavery was a major one, and there is a demand for real creativity.

The debate in the 1850s between William Lloyd Garrison and Frederick Douglass is of great relevance to us.

Garrison held that the Constitution was innately flawed and the source of slavery. Douglass held that the Constitution, if you read what it says, and ignore what the authors practiced, provides the foundations for a free society in a very powerful way. He even said in a speech, Douglass, that he had learned the most about freedom from Thomas Jefferson.

The issue is one of “throwing out the baby with the bathwater” but also about speaking a language that the ordinary citizen can understand.

I am not opposed to writing a new constitution and shifting the center of power. I welcome such a discussion, even for Green Liberty to hold a Constitutional Convention, but I feel that working with these powerful documents must be the first step: