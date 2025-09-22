This article on the imposition of digital currency in Vietnam makes it clear why that country was singled out for overwhelming tariffs and the torn in half economically between the United States and China. Multinational banks in both China and the US were playing touch tag in this violent economic attack.

Vietnam has been set up to be the test ground, along with Malaysia and Indonesia and some other countries, for the privately controlled digital currency revolution in which corporations take over money as part of their bid to create a complete slave society, and slaughter off the rest whom they do not need. It is literally a Gaza of money, which means a Gaza of value and economic exchange.

This will be coming to your home soon, so be prepared. The time has come to join together and form our own currency, and to argue that this system run by corporations for the benefit of the few is not a government at all. I know that the process of defying such a system is hard, and dangerous, for the first few hundred people, but it can be done. We have no choice but to say, whereever we are, that this system has no authority and we ask that everyone join us.

Asia Institute ran a program in Vietnam for three years and that country has been extremely important for our vision. This attack by the hidden empire must be condemned.

Agenda 2030: Vietnam Deletes 86 Million Bank Accounts For Not Registering Them With Biometric Digital IDs As Country Rapidly Moves To Cashless Society