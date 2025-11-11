A revised version of “A Green Party that will Win” was published on the “NATIONAL THREAD” of the Green Party US the first week of November, 2025. The original version of the article was published in the same thread in the summer of 2023.

I would like to share two representative negative posts added to the response to this post. A lengthy one from Henry Pratts and a short opposition to the posting from Aly Schmidt. I remember the tricky, and unethical moves to block me from appearing anywhere in any Green Party publication even when I was one of only two official candidates for president in the Green Party US.

The two comments speak for themselves.





Henry Pratts’ Nov Fifth Response:





Dear National Committee,



I agree with Aly and Nancy on the relevance of the critique and prescription here.



This author underlines our need to be courageous with “truth,” including that “it will be the willingness of the Green Party to take on forbidden topics that puts it in the driver’s seat, not its willingness to conform with the

absurd idea that lies must be embraced as a condition for political action.” And that we need to have an “Open Debate.” I think it’s relevant to ask ourselves what truth does he mean, and even if we agree with him, how did he get there?



For those unaware, these are the same ideas that Emanuel has long written about. You can find them on his Green Liberty / Center for Truth Politics page, his Substack, and a myriad of publications and interviews online (especially the period in 2022 when he posted as the ‘US Provisional Government’) which details his belief that: we are in a spiritual war with a military deep state corporate government that has taken over perhaps as soon as they killed JFK, but maybe as soon as when the billionaire’s concocted 9/11 to “establish a hidden military dictatorship which cannot be named,”, or when the multinational corporations created the COVID hoax , or when the COVID bioweapons that cause cancer and Alzheimer’s were unleashed.



Or was COVID real and masks were important to stop the spread, as Emanuel writes here. Yet, if COVID was so real, why did he claim that the Green Party should be held responsible for its part in covering up how COVID was a state crime? Or why does he say elsewhere that it was actually a global coup by the IT companies? On the Green Liberty website in another place he says it was actually part of a globalist conspiracy by the World Economic Forum.



And that’s the issue with this. Whose truth is it? When is it their truth? What is the truth?



Is it Emanuel’s truth that:

Transgender Athletes are pay-to-play operatives to beat girls at sports as part of the broader ‘LGBTQ operation’

that elites are using geoengineering to conveniently change weather patterns

Star Link will launch clouds of electromagnetic radiation using 5G technologies, so the billionaires can control us by making us dumb from orbit

that Trump was right to address: “the deliberate policy to destroy America through immigration.”

Or are all these truths connected? Emanuel writes that he was a professor who was targeted by CIA and military operatives who forced him out of his professorship in the early 2000s, alongside the “Paypal Mafia” of Meta, Amazon, SpaceX, etc. (Never mind that some of these companies did even exist in 2001). His crime was apparently writing critical papers. Emanuel has since expanded on this story to share how this is part of a broader CIA (or multinational?) program to target us through microwaves, nano technologies, and emerging technologies.



People believe this stuff that he writes, despite his own writing contradicting himself. People believe him and are worried that they too are being followed and planned to be suicided, and that they too are being slowly killed by targeted 5G technology to make them dumb. That they are injected with biochemicals.



How irresponsible. How selfish. Yes we should be the party of truth, but that is not what Emanuel is saying here, not what he is saying here at all.



One final point. I’m no anthroposophist, but it’s worthwhile to note that Emmanuel’s Steiner quote is his own... paraphrasing of the occultist. The real quote, which is ironically part of the Karma of Untruthfulness’ larger caution against seeing parts for the whole, is found at the end of Lecture 16:



The question now arises: Why is the truth being so distorted at present? The answer is that something has got to be said, yet it is not as easy as all that to speak the truth. I hinted at this yesterday. The things that are said are intended to spread a fog over the truth so as to distract people’s attention from the truth. That is why arguments are chosen which will have an immediate sentimental appeal for those who lack the will to get to the bottom of things. If only people could come more and more to understand above all the full significance of the many unconscious or subconscious untruths. I have often pointed out that it is no excuse to say that one believes something just because so and so said it. Of course, I do not mean that many people do not believe in what they are saying, but this is not the point. These things work in the world, and those who make statements have a duty to take the trouble to find out the truth; merely believing something is not enough. Someone might speak quite truly when he says that he wanted to prevent the war. But this truth is not worth a fig in view of the fact that he intended to use other means instead to achieve his desired aim, the aim he is striving for with all his might. To reverse the truth in this way, whether unconsciously or subconsciously, is something much worse than an untruth, even though it appears to be the truth. This is now the immensely difficult karma of mankind: that people do not feel in duty bound to pursue the actual, real truth and truthfulness that lives in the facts—indeed, that the very opposite of this seems to have started to rule the world and to be all set to do so ever increasingly. External deeds are always the consequence of what lives in mankind in the way of thought. They are the consequence of untruthfulness, which may indeed appear in the guise of truth because it can be ‘proved’, though only superficially. What lives in the judgements of human beings can become, on another plane, the thundering of cannon and the spilling of blood. There is certainly a connection between the two. The conclusion we have to draw from this is that we must enter ever more deeply into the facts, that we must develop a sense which can lead us to see in the appropriate places those things which can really throw light and reveal what is essential. IMO this quote takes us further into how a materialistic world will always be an incomplete picture, when greater states, such as those of consciousness travel deeper inner truths. (Such as Steiner’s belief in the transcendental unity of humankind). It’s a metaphysical point about how our empire’s start out from flawed assumptions to begin with, not part of a conspiracy of which the politicians are all intentionally in on. In fact, I think Lecture 13 contains a far more relevant quote: This shows itself in the external, concrete world as well. The sad and painful events of today show that the sense for truth does not flow through the world like the blood of the soul, and this is not always the fault of human beings. The sense for truth must be properly awakened. That is why, during the past weeks, it has been necessary to point to concrete, sense-perceptible affairs in so far as they are the expression of spiritual impulses and spiritual events. It is because of the striving for truth—or rather the lack of striving for truth today—that current affairs are handled and things are said which are believed in the widest circles, although they are in fact nothing but absolute inversions of the truth. In an age when it is possible to make the truth, conform to any kind of antipathy, passion or instinct, a great deal of effort will be needed in this age to awaken a strong sense for the truth which can then lead to a spiritual life. The details show that this is so. Only consider all the things that have been said in the two-and-a-half years since this event called the war started to rage. Consider further all the things that have been believed. As I said yesterday, the striving for truth, the search for truth, has been the only standpoint for everything I have said; there has been no intention of taking sides in any way at all. It is necessary, however, when making an assertion—even if only in your own soul, for that is just as much a reality—to have the will to take into account that in a particular case the truth might not be entirely available to you and that it is therefore a matter of holding back and searching for ways which can then make it possible to come to a judgement of something. Why do we never ask these conspiracy theorists for the truth? Well conveniently, you won’t find it in any of the mainstream, or alternative press, just their sources. Cause the rest are bought and paid for. And if there is an inconsistency between it being a globalist plot by the WHO, a secret US military operation, a billionaire operation, something CIA, or a multinational corporation operation, then you might be part of the psyop too. Sometimes there is no conspiracy. Sometimes we just have a capitalist system where people act legally for their own short-sided ends, and produce great harm as a byproduct. Henry Pratts

Delegate, YES Caucus

No, I find many aspects of this text problematic and counterproductive, and I do not support publishing this on the GPUS website. Cheers, Aly Schmidt Alternate, Texas

The Revised version of “A Green Party that will Win” can be found here.