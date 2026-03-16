“Behind Closed Doors: The Hidden Patrol Programs Targeting Individuals”

January 29, 2026

Richard Moore (USAGSA) is joined by Emanuel Pastreich, President of The Asia Institute, to examine what they describe as Hidden Programs of Patrol—covert systems of control operating under secrecy, elite protection, and institutional posturing. This conversation explores how hidden patrol programs rely on elite posturing, industrial secrecy, and trauma-based coercion to control scientific development, suppress dissent, and destabilize individuals perceived as threats to entrenched power. The discussion traces the global expansion of these systems and examines the role of multinational corporations, media complicity, and transnational political influence in sustaining them. The video concludes with a call for public awareness, documentation, and organized action, including discussion of future political and legal advocacy on behalf of targeted individuals.

Richard Moore has bravely led the fight against special access programs and the drive by the global elite to create an underclass of citizens using these programs who have no rights, who cannot appeal to courts or other institutions, and who are subject to constant harassment, and in many cases torture. I have lived in such a state since June, 2000, and Richard has shown greater bravery than most anyone I know in such a situation.

Richard has written to me about the horrific attacks on him in recent weeks The attacks have increased because he is exposing the corruption surrounding the construction of massive data fusion centers Mississippi. I have not been able to reach him recently and I worry about him. Please do give him your support.