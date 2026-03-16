FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Piki's avatar
Piki
21h

Thank you Emanuel for going so deep into the evil seeping into humanity. It takes a hell of a lot of courage and stamina to do this!!

I also send you this and hope you will find the time to read this substack piece; it made me cold on the inside reading it.

https://degraw.substack.com/p/the-real-war-surviving-convergence?publication_id=5380&post_id=190836232&isFreemail=true&r=qk1mv&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

'The Real War: Surviving Convergence, Navigating Unconventional Warfare - Defending The Human Domain'

'Follow the Science & Technology, A Sense-Making Mission In Defense of Humanity'

David DeGraw

Mar 13, 2026

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Richard Moore's avatar
Richard Moore
15h

Thank you Emmanuel, I'm currently in the middle of making the final arrangements for the my Mother. Last Saturday my heart and soul made an unexpected departure for her eternal reward. Nothing could have prepared me for this and I mean nothing. As I continue to collect myself and look towards the future my resolve has been locked in! I will fight with a renewed passion and dedication as never before. People are hurting and many desperate across the globe. Many have given up and have said " what's the use in trying" I say it's time we rise up, dust ourselves off and square our shoulders and look into the face of evil and say" let's get it on, we have had enough" It's our time,it's harvest time. Stay tuned folks! I love you all.

2 Corinthians 4:8–9 (KJV):

“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair;

Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.”

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