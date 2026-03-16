“Behind Closed Doors: The Hidden Patrol Programs Targeting Individuals”
Richard and Emanuel take on the special access programs
“Behind Closed Doors: The Hidden Patrol Programs Targeting Individuals”
January 29, 2026
Richard Moore (USAGSA) is joined by Emanuel Pastreich, President of The Asia Institute, to examine what they describe as Hidden Programs of Patrol—covert systems of control operating under secrecy, elite protection, and institutional posturing. This conversation explores how hidden patrol programs rely on elite posturing, industrial secrecy, and trauma-based coercion to control scientific development, suppress dissent, and destabilize individuals perceived as threats to entrenched power. The discussion traces the global expansion of these systems and examines the role of multinational corporations, media complicity, and transnational political influence in sustaining them. The video concludes with a call for public awareness, documentation, and organized action, including discussion of future political and legal advocacy on behalf of targeted individuals.
Thank you Emanuel for going so deep into the evil seeping into humanity. It takes a hell of a lot of courage and stamina to do this!!
I also send you this and hope you will find the time to read this substack piece; it made me cold on the inside reading it.
https://degraw.substack.com/p/the-real-war-surviving-convergence?publication_id=5380&post_id=190836232&isFreemail=true&r=qk1mv&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
'The Real War: Surviving Convergence, Navigating Unconventional Warfare - Defending The Human Domain'
'Follow the Science & Technology, A Sense-Making Mission In Defense of Humanity'
David DeGraw
Mar 13, 2026
Thank you Emmanuel, I'm currently in the middle of making the final arrangements for the my Mother. Last Saturday my heart and soul made an unexpected departure for her eternal reward. Nothing could have prepared me for this and I mean nothing. As I continue to collect myself and look towards the future my resolve has been locked in! I will fight with a renewed passion and dedication as never before. People are hurting and many desperate across the globe. Many have given up and have said " what's the use in trying" I say it's time we rise up, dust ourselves off and square our shoulders and look into the face of evil and say" let's get it on, we have had enough" It's our time,it's harvest time. Stay tuned folks! I love you all.
2 Corinthians 4:8–9 (KJV):
“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair;
Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.”