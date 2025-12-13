FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Blocking access for youth to social media

What is the heart of the matter?
Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
Dec 13, 2025

Do we need to protect youth from destructive social media,

allow them to use social media to learn the truth

and organize for change, or do we need to restructure

social media so that it is legal and constitutional in nature?

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture