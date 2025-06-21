“ BMRC on Banking and Monetary Reform. Why this is the top issue to advance for the Green Party”
Howard Spritzer of the Banking and Monetary Reform Committee, Green Party US.
The first of a series of talks on how we can make the Green Party US into a party that will win.
The first speaker was my long-time mentor Howard Spritzer of the Banking and Monetary Reform Committee, Green Party US.
“ BMRC on Banking and Monetary Reform. Why this is the top issue to advance for the Green Party”
June 19, 2025