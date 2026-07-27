FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1d

I wish her luck but really it's affronting to me that women want to "succeed" in the man's system. It was only designed by males for males. Is there anything about breastfeeding or childminding in Japan's constitution? Or anything about nature? The very idea of having a static constitution is utterly puerile. Nothing is static! No wonder nothing works for us. And women need to see this. Women ought not prop up this man's system and good men oughtn't to either. Everything about this system stinks to high heaven. Yes I know it's familiar and the idea that things will not be taken care of prevails but actually nothing is being taken care of. So government simply doesn't do what it was entrusted to. But further than that, politics is for children not for adults, not for sovereigns. Only children need to be "governed". Adults cannot "govern" other adults. Well except when other adults give them permission to!

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P. Brooks McGinnis's avatar
P. Brooks McGinnis
1d

I like Ishii Reiko from just this one article. We need folks like her in government.

Most folks here in Oregon are afraid to speak as she is speaking.

War pays folks to speak and Trump is a monster who does not seem able to love his fellow man; or PEACE.

All War is Evil. No More War.

Stop Paying USA Income taxes.

Stop Supporting these Unending WARS.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/more-wars-no-end-us-iran/5926750

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