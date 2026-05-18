Dear friends,

I have a group of people who write me emails, and post here, claiming that climate change, global warming, or the collapse of biodiversity (the sixth great extinction) are myths, hoaxes, or my misunderstandings.

This ecological catastrophe may well result in human extinction within 50 to 100 years, or sooner. It is criminal to dismiss this catastrophe.

Saying their is no climate change is a GREATER crime than saying that 9.11 was the work of Arabs with boxcutters, or Covid was a pandemic and vaccines were highly effective.

I would like anyone who advocates for the position that this process is a myth, a hoax, or a misunderstanding, to leave this group immediately. I cannot tolerate the imposition of dangerous and unscientific ideas in this serious discussion. If you have serious questions, write me directly. I will give you suggestions as the critical research that will answer your doubts.

Thank you everyone for your kind attention.

Emanuel Pastreich

May 18, 2026