FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
9h

please do remove yourself

Thank you

Reply
Share
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
8h

The climate change is due to geoengineering. The best example is the AI Data centers that heats up the atmosphere by 20 percent. That is proven scientific fact

Reply
Share
4 replies by Emanuel Pastreich and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emanuel Pastreich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture