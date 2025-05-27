Share this postFEAR NO EVILComments in Beijing on the importance of Science Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreComments in Beijing on the importance of Science Emanuel PastreichMay 27, 20254Share this postFEAR NO EVILComments in Beijing on the importance of Science Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore23ShareEmanuel Pastreich speaks about the importance of science in responding to the crisis in governance of this age at the Center for China and Globalization Forum in Beijing on May 22, 2025. 4Share this postFEAR NO EVILComments in Beijing on the importance of Science Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore23Share
We must refocus into the essential study of Divine Science. This will enable us to re-connect to inner knowingness of the Divine Mind that appears to each soul on this planet as infinite space.
It must become common knowledge that our so-called ''science'' is grossly inadequate due simply to the extremely limited perception presented by the 5 senses of our body-apparatus (i.e. we detect a mere 0.000001% of the energies in space) .
It must be understood that what appears as apparent infinity is a ''clue'' to Reality because it re-presents the infinite possibilities of One Divine Conscious Presence. Thus, we will unveil the ironies of our deluded ''adult-hood''; why and how we are blinded to Real Awareness.
We must accept that dismissing ''lack'' requires us to re-discover the Truth of the Beauty and Goodness wherein all is manifest, while remaining largely invisible. Therefrom we can realise that this stage of self-evolution requires us to re-member/re-connect into the Divine Mind, which imagines and upholds the entire universe in motion. Indeed, we will reveal to ourselves the paltry nature of what we imagine as science and regard AI as little more than child's play compared to refocusing into ''That That We Are''.
We must see that our condition of separation, mistrust and narcissism depends fully on this deluded, and engineered, mis-understanding. That our false perceptions can produce only worthless values, perpetuated by ''education for wage-slavery''; all bought -and-paid for by the most desperate and separated characters in the Divine Play.
Clearly, it is time to begin, and propagate, ''the conversation never had'' as ''the missing link'' to re-connect to the limitless Nature of our Source, purpose and potential.
We are grateful for you. God Bless you and Angels take good care of you. Only one thing, Trump's trade policy is unConstitutional because Congress controls the purse. Not the executive branch. That's very dangerous for an unilateral executive branch who controls the purse, the military, science, medicine, technology, agriculture, education, climate, water, energy... A very long criminal list of usurpations. May God deliver us from clutches of the hordes of Hell