FEAR NO EVIL

Gwendolyn Jones
2d

He basically got rid of everyone in Biden’s administration. It didn’t matter to Trump what their experience or expertise is. I understand the president will want to put his own political loyalists in positions, but I believe it’s a mistake to get rid of practically EVERYONE.

Paulo Kirk
2d

So, War is a Racket is now War is in the Hands of Fucking (Mostly) Jewish LGBTQA+ (2s) tECHNO Fascists.

THey've integrated all tools now:

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/if-they-arent-humans-then-what-are

+--+

What does the Fourth Amendment mean in a world where your entire life can be searched, sorted, and scored without a warrant? What does the First Amendment mean when expressing dissent gets you flagged as an extremist? What does the presumption of innocence mean when algorithms determine guilt?

+--+

Every smartphone ping, GPS coordinate, facial scan, online purchase, and social media like becomes part of your “digital exhaust”—a breadcrumb trail of metadata that the government now uses to build behavioral profiles. The FBI calls it “open-source intelligence.” But make no mistake: this is dragnet surveillance, and it is fundamentally unconstitutional.

Already, government agencies are mining this data to generate “pattern of life” analyses, flag “radicalized” individuals, and preemptively investigate those who merely share anti-government views.

+--+

Trump’s Palantir-Powered Surveillance Is Turning America Into a Digital Prison

by John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead / June 4th, 2025

https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/06/trumps-palantir-powered-surveillance-is-turning-america-into-a-digital-prison/

+--+

Here, real guts in the face of Jewish Fascism:

Abby Martin speaks with Thiago De Ávila, steering committee of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition, as he sails to Gaza alongside Greta Thunberg and others, discussing the mission of building a humanitarian corridor and threats of another bombing attack by Israeli drones.

https://youtu.be/OC1CfZut6o8?si=vUolIaycgPISioH6

+--+

Swanson looks at this new book:

Law, Not Crime, Has Come from South of the Border

by David Swanson / June 3rd, 2025

Not so much criminals as the foundations of the rule of law — that is what has infiltrated the United States from Latin America. That seems to be a major thread running through Greg Grandin’s wonderful new history of the hemisphere, America, América: A New History of the New World. It’s a book you can dive back into repeatedly, not to mention fantasize about someone compacting it into a short slideshow for the benefit of the President of the United States.

https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/06/law-not-crime-has-come-from-south-of-the-border/

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
