The takeover of the Pentagon by special operations, and black ops is nearly complete.



The nomination of Army Special Forces officer Derrick Anderson, who was found responsible for a friendly fire incident in Afghanistan, as the head of special operations for the Pentagon marks the final stage in the takeover of the military by special operations guys who operate as mercenaries and are just as unaccountable in the military as the mercenaries posing as “ICE” are in your neighborhood. In a healthy society, Anderson would have been dismissed—at the least—for his actions. In this system he is promoted, along with many others like him.

In real estate, Donald Trump’s favorite game, the classic expression is, “There are three rules for buying property: location, location, and location!”

When it comes to politics, similarly three rules apply. The three basic rules of politics are: “Control the military, control the military, and control the military.” We should never be so naïve as to allow the surface of things, or the latest opinion poll, or ruling by an impotent judge to distract us.

Behind the rotten throne, Peter Thiel (of the private intelligence and finance conglomerate Palantir), and Steve Fineberg (of the devious military private finance Cerberus Capital Management) the deputy Secretary of Defense are preparing to dispose with the Constitution, and all existing regulations for the military, police, border control, secret service, federal marshals, and other parts of the federal government authorized to use deadly force. Irregular warfare aimed at immigrants, and anyone who disagrees, will be made possible.

The battle for control of the military is extremely serious and will have profound consequences for all of us in the very immediate future. Do not let the obsession with political personalities distract you. The billionaires have already made a show of dismissing Musk (which a black eye that brings to mind the famous pretzel incident with George W. Bush). Plans to throw Trump and Hegseth under the bus in the future are already in place.

Here is a timeline of recent events in the subterrain battle in the Pentagon that is central to the hostile takeover of the federal government by a new class of speculators.

January 20

Trump fires Admiral Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead one of the six US military services, the Coast Guard (a sign to everyone that women are going to be eliminated from the armed forces and also marginalized in society through the extreme abortion/miscarriage policies)

February 21

Trump fires chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, highest ranking military officer,

Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr (replaced with the unqualified General Dan Caine best known for dirty operations). Brown was the first black to head a branch of the military (air force) without any clear reason.

Trump fires Admiral Lisa Franchetti, first woman head of Navy Chief of Naval Operations.

Trump fires Gen. James Slife, the Air Force's vice chief of staff.

Trump fires without reason top two lawyers (JAG) for military branches (navy was already empty) suggesting arms forces are no longer legally accountable.

Army JAG, Lt. Gen. Joseph B. Berger III

Air Force JAG, Lt. Gen. Charles Plummer

(without reason).

April 2

Laura Loomer, right-wing Israeli operative supposedly has meeting with Trump to discuss disloyal people in Trump administration and demands firings.

Targets the following people (perhaps related to reducing influence of National Security Advisor Waltz?).

Alex Wong (Waltz’s principal deputy, accused of being Chinese agent in a direct threat to all Asian Americans in government);

Brian Walsh, the senior director for intelligence who previously worked for now secretary of state Marco Rubio on the Senate intelligence committee;

Thomas Boodry, the senior director for legislative affairs who previously served as Waltz’s legislative director in Congress;

Maggie Dougherty, the senior director for international organizations;

Brian Hughes, a spokesperson for the NSC;

General Christopher Johnson, Commander, Naval Information Operations Command fired.

April 3

Trump has National Security Agency head General Timothy D. Haugh fired and his deputy Wendy Noble.

April 7

Trump Netanyahu meeting to discuss tariffs and also war with Iran.

April 8

Trump fires Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield (US representative to NATO's military committee).

April 10

Hegseth ends consulting with Accenture, Deloitte, and Booz Allen Hamilton for

Defense Health Agency, Air Force, and Navy (most likely so as to give contracts to Palantir and other US-Israeli startups)

Space Force Colonel Susannah Meyers (commander of Pituffik Space Base, Greenland) fired (supposedly for email critical of JD Vance).

April 11

General Dan Caine approved by Senate as chairman of joint chiefs of staff (ran illegal special access programs (SAP) in Pentagon for attacking people without legal accountability).

Letter sent to Harvard demanding full control of internal discussions on policy, and right to review all actions of faculty, including dismissals, by the Federal Government.

Presidential Memoranda issued: “Military Mission for Sealing the Southern Border of the United States and Repelling Invasions” That gives authority to military to supervise the borders and control territory, which can be expanded at will—opening way to military rule.

Navy Commander Brett Robblee and Command Master Chief Felix Phillips fired “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to perform leadership duties” of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia (oversee subordinate expeditionary security groups and squadrons, operate at sea and near shore, including in bays and harbors. Their primary role is to conduct security operations in those coastal waterways.)

April 12

Harvard receives letter from Trump administration demanding complete control of decision-making (164th Anniversary of firing of Confederates on fort Sumner and beginning of Civil War)

Passover (plan for final emptying of Gaza, US forces stationed in Gaza and Lebanon, preparations for war with Iran, and increased attacks on China)

April 15

Air Force Special Operations Command Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green dismissed.

Richard Armitage suddenly dies (Central figure in Republican politics broadly respected and moderate in his views).

April 16

Two Marines killed in mysterious accident on border with Mexico (part of new domestic military unit Joint Task Force Southern Border).

John Ullyot, former Pentagon spokesperson resigns.

Colin Carroll dismissed, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg (accused of leaks of sensitive information).

April 19

Late night ruling of the Supreme Court to try to stop use of ICE to seize people.

Firing on British Troops at Lexington this day in 1775 leads to Revolutionary War.

April 21

Pope Francis dies after contemning Gaza war.

Start of the Signals Chat Controversy

April 25

Entire Defense Policy Board dismissed.

Joe Kasper, Hegseth chief of staff, resigns.

Sudden Death of Joseph Nye.

Massive shake up in intelligence.

(there are many other such unusual events, but these few give a sense of the disruption)