The tragic and comic COP 30 United Nations climate summit held in Belem, Brazil, opened wide for all the world to see the complete moral and civilizational bankruptcy of the current moment in the United States, Europe, China, and just about everywhere.

That show was a fitting companion for the ridiculous titillation over the pending release of the Epstein files in Washington DC. The whole Epstein show has degenerated into a massive psychological operation and no one really believes the files will actually be released. COP 30 reporting was as honest as the pro-wrestling style hype about the meeting of Trump and Mamdani which has already been set up as entertainment. These shows are all meant to keep you from noticing how drones are being deployed around the country, how 5G is set up to destroy your health, how ICE is being armed with advanced weapons, how nano-technologies like smart dust are being released in the air, and how the entire court system has been reduced to a criminal syndicate. The role of news is to dumb you down; the role of the federal government is as an enforcer for the multinational banks that own it.

The main story out of COP 30 is that advanced nations are not giving enough money to developing nations to make them more sustainable and to reduce emissions.

The entire left, almost without exception, accepts this argument and merely disagrees on who should pay for what. Rich nations should pay for more is the answer you are supposed to give.

The entire assumption of COP 30 is that the destruction of the environment can be halted by giving massive amounts of public funds to private investment banks which they will pile in their parasitic funds that benefit the wealthy (even if the ultimate goal is the poorest nations). There is little relationship between this money game under the false flag of “climate” and the fundamental institutional changes that must be made in order to create nations that assume the protection of the environment to be the primary long-term priority.

The real solution to the climate crisis, and to the environment crisis, is not to pile money on banks who then hire their consultant friends to make plans to respond to the problem by piling more money on projects that make money for multinational banks, first and foremost, and then make a few helpful suggestions here and there.

No, the first step towards ending the climate crisis is to shut down multinational investment banks and make sure that private equity plays no role in any government policy determination.

The climate crisis is born of the false assumption that consumption and growth are necessary for humanity and that the establishment of a debt-based banking system that demands constant consumption and growth in order to avoid collapse is natural, and good for the people.

But no economic system that considers consumption and growth as a necessity, that criminalizes frugality and conservation, can possibly help to solve the climate crisis. The true tragedy of this age is that literally no one who is allowed to speak in the public domain can address the fundamental contradiction between the actual goals of the bankers running climate policy at the United Nations and the needs of humanity. Even if the bankers are deeply concerned about the climate, their job descriptions demand that they seek out short-term profits for shareholders.

There are people who speak out, of course, about the central contradictions of finance and climate, but they do not exist for either the left, or the right, in the discussion about the climate. That is because both the left and the right are fake.