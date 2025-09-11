FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
1h

It's not a joke. It's implementation of a new technocrtic State religion established by government. Seize the woke institutions, replace it with new technocratic one. Persecute those who are not one of them, conquer and rule. Science and AI governance as god, a monopoly that does not tolerate competition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
24m

Sounds like a Qanon vestigial message from the Orange Turd's 2016 presidential campaign.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture