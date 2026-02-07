Declaration of a Provisional Government of the United States of America

April 21, 2021 Daejeon, Korea

Although it is not the most polished, this video is the earliest version of our declaration of a provisional government. Those involved in the discussion at that time, are no longer around me now. Many have drifted away from the effort, even if they have not given up the idea.

Yet the concept still stands.

The idea is bulletproof.

It seems to me that, regardless of what role I play or do not play, this suggestion should be considered more seriously now that we can see all too clearly what the consequences of inaction will be. So often, when talking to colleagues, it seems that they think somehow fascism will be reversed by some natural process without much effort if they keep their eyes shut tight enough. It seems that they think someone else will do the heavy lifting and they will not need to help, or even to recognize the importance of that effort.

When talking to these lost souls, I feel as if I am an Inca warrior talking to an Inca general about how we should respond to the conquistadors. I want to say,

“No! They will not go away. They will not stop until we are plowed under the ground and they are drinking wine from our skulls. No! we cannot go back to life as anarchist farmers and manage to defend ourselves from their drones and robots. We must simultaneously chart out a sustainable and human civilization for the future while meeting them on the field of battle with weapons that match theirs.”

What do you think needs to be done at this moment?

Declaration of a Provisional Government of the United States of America from Global Research.