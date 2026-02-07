Declaration of a Provisional Government of the United States of America
April 21, 2021 Daejeon, Korea
Although it is not the most polished, this video is the earliest version of our declaration of a provisional government. Those involved in the discussion at that time, are no longer around me now. Many have drifted away from the effort, even if they have not given up the idea.
Yet the concept still stands.
The idea is bulletproof.
It seems to me that, regardless of what role I play or do not play, this suggestion should be considered more seriously now that we can see all too clearly what the consequences of inaction will be. So often, when talking to colleagues, it seems that they think somehow fascism will be reversed by some natural process without much effort if they keep their eyes shut tight enough. It seems that they think someone else will do the heavy lifting and they will not need to help, or even to recognize the importance of that effort.
When talking to these lost souls, I feel as if I am an Inca warrior talking to an Inca general about how we should respond to the conquistadors. I want to say,
“No! They will not go away. They will not stop until we are plowed under the ground and they are drinking wine from our skulls. No! we cannot go back to life as anarchist farmers and manage to defend ourselves from their drones and robots. We must simultaneously chart out a sustainable and human civilization for the future while meeting them on the field of battle with weapons that match theirs.”
What do you think needs to be done at this moment?
Declaration of a Provisional Government of the United States of America from Global Research.
Media is controlled by the super rich... yep:
These never-ending torrents of bad news - Epstein, ICE, Voting Etc. - is a demoralizing military tactic used to take down societies, and it is being fully deployed here.
Obama explains the lengths they are going to: "You just have to flood a country's public square with enough raw sewage, you just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their leaders, in mainstream media, in political institutions, in each other, in the possibility of "truth", the games won."
Who is behind this? All is brought to you by - and serves the interests of - the 1% who own and control the media and most of the government:
Here is well over a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular overlord to crash & burn alternative media in order to enhance the Oligarchy’s Overwhelming threat to our democracy:
https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-208406729
Ultimately we are not consuming news. We are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep us so busy fighting our neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around our wrists.
Solid point about the illusion that structures unravel without deliberate resistance. I've noticed that same passivity in conversations where folks assume things will self-correct just by waiting them out. The comparison to facing an organized force with scattered individual action is spot-on, really captures what makes systemic chagne so hard when people stay isolated.