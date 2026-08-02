FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
1d

Chuck Fall was manager for my 2024 campaign in the Green Party. Totally fearless

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Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
1d

I am support of Emmanuel in his run for the presidency. I support the content he writes about in his Substacks. He has proven to be a “kindred spirit” in his fight for freedom and accountability for all targeted people.

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