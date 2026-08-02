Emanuel Pastreich

Declaration of Candidacy for President

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

5 PM Pacific Time; 8 PM Eastern Time

TAP Talk will host Emanuel Pastreich, TAP Partner at Center for Truth Politics, and independent candidate for President, 2028.

Register here

https://truthactionproject.org/events-calendar/

Truth Action Project is honored to host the formal launch of Emanuel Pastreich’s 2028 campaign for president (pastreich2028.com). Emanuel is the only candidate committed to a robust truth agenda who has officially registered as an independent and presented a comprehensive platform and powerful vision for America. He did so at a moment when most politicians are hiding in the shadows hoping that they will not offend their hidden masters.

The political system is in free-fall. We witness the controlled demolition of not only government, but also of journalism, education, law, the means of production and distribution, and of civilization itself.

Republican mercenaries are tearing the institutions for elections apart before the midterms while Democratic collaborators are pinning down all resistance to make the job easier.

Emanuel spoke out against the stealth takeover of the nation by private equity and multinational corporations--the Epstein class, when he ran as an independent in 2020. He condemned the 9.11 abomination, the Covid reign of terror and the deadly vaccine regime, the counterfeiting by the Federal Reserve, and the waves low-intensity false-flags operations and the targeting of individuals for experimentation by contractors for Homeland Security.

Emanuel then ran as one of two candidates in the Green Party for the 2024 nomination, but when he refused to compromise on the facts, he was blocked out of the media by even those who promote themselves as truth-tellers.

This time, however, the situation is different. People are listening to his untarnished message. When Emanuel promises a second American revolution, it is not a slogan made up by a political consultant, but a condemnation of the narcissism and corruption that has buried the Constitution in a shallow grave, an insult that promotes the extraction, exploitation, and narcissism of a parasite economy.

Join us to ask Emanuel directly about his vision for America and his strategy for winning the presidency in 2028.

At Tuesday TAP Talks, we aim to create a digital clearing in society for frank and honest and civil discourse dedicated to truth and accountability and justice for state crimes against democracy . We welcome Emanuel’s commitment to the same goals.

Access zoom through our events page:

The Truth Action Project initially began as the 9/11 Truth Action Project and remains firmly committed to supporting the efforts of the 9/11 truth movement.

Thank you for following the work TAP is doing to build a platform of unity, amplify the voices of the truth community, and uncover the realities that matter.

Your support and patience mean the world to us as we prepare for the next round of TAP Talks—a series designed to highlight and advance the critical work of the truth movement.

As we look to expand our efforts and grow this vital network, we ask for your support. Please consider donating to TAP or volunteering with us to help strengthen our operations. Your contributions directly fuel the mission to empower the truth community and drive meaningful change. Together, we can pull back the veil and illuminate the truth.

Chuck Fall, TAP President