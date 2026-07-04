FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
7h

thanks for reading

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
9h

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/an-ode-to-free-shit

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