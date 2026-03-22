Delusional thinking on the Eastern Front: 1941 and 2026

I wish to draw attention to Shane Yirak’s excellent analysis of the unfolding Iranian War entitled “Two Wars, Two Scorecards — Washington Only Knows One”

In this report (and I think his short reports are the best thing out there these days) Shane objectively limns the misguided assumption on the part of the United States and Israel that destroying infrastructure in Iran will, in and of itself win the war. The lack of a long-term strategy, or a clear direction, is not necessary in such minds to win the war. Shane points out that the new effective commander of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, is not interested in diplomacy or negotiations. Mojtaba owes everything to the military and intelligence and is not a product of the religious or political sphere. His rise, and the killing of the last person with interest in diplomacy, Ali Ardashir Larijani, means that Iran is now firmly in the hands of the military and intelligence of IRGC (Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps).

What I want to stress is the eerie parallels between the German Invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 and the attack on Iran of the United States and Israel in 2026.

First, the United States and Israel are following a classic imperialist model, like Germany did, and Iran and the Soviet Union contained within them a revolutionary ideology, granted it had been buried beneath decades of misrule in both countries, that makes their response fundamentally different—and produces militaries that behave in a fundamentally different way than those tied to banks and conglomerates.

That revolutionary spirit beneath the surface in Iran and the Soviet Union, and the acceptance of suffering by the citizens, and recognition of the need for suffering by the government, sets them apart. It gives the society considerable resiliency even if there are disadvantages in the short-term. In the case of Germany, the German people were deceived about the losses of the military until the surrender of Stalingrad, and the economic destruction that Germany suffered during the way was covered up by rapacious extraction from occupied territories (much as the United States and Israel are doing now). The United States and Israel are also covering up casualties also by a factor of 10, 100, or 1000.

Equally important, the German high command assumed that the Soviet Union would just collapse, like France, once enough damage was done to infrastructure and military targets. But the Soviet Union was an enormous country that could not be pushed over. The Red Army had an unbreakable chain of command, with revolutionary roots, that in part thanks to the extremist but unbreakable NKVD (much like the IRGC today) could not be broken no matter what its loses.

The Germans killed and starved tens of millions of Russian civilians. The Germans captured and executed (or starved) millions of Russian soldiers. The Germans occupied the Soviet Union’s breadbasket and industrial base. And still the chain of command did not break, the system did not collapse. The Russians did not know they had lost.

Instead of overwhelming victory, Germany created an implacable foe, and trained an enemy army that was so accustomed to overwhelming odds and brutal battles that nothing could stop it--until it marched right into Berlin.

I am not suggesting that Iran will be marching into Washington DC and Jerusalem, although such a scenario is not a zero probability. I am suggesting that, as Shane points out, the American and Israeli high command have assumed that massive tactical wins without a strategy for what one does when plan one (the enemy simply gives up) fails, is a sure path to catastrophe.