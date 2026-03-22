FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
4h

Thank you for that clarification. I do not pretend to know Iran well. I have never been there. I tried to study some of the culture. But actually I stand by the comparison. Iran is not a socialist state it does not adhere to Marxist Leninism. But it is a revolutionary state.

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
5h

I don't agree. The iranian culture is never the same as Soviet Union or Germany for comparison. This shows the person who made the analysis is clueless. It's not that I endorse theocracy, but Khamenie junior is a combat veteran, who fought in Frontline against imposed Iraq war and the use of chemical weapons given by Germans and CIA. And all cleric spirit is rooted in religion. So the whole article is misinformation

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