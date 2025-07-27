Demand the end of "AI" services and the administration of search engines, social media, and cloud services as tightly regulated public monopolies
The latest unconstitutional and illegal “Executive Order” from “President” Trump makes it abundantly exactly where we stand.
“PREVENTING WOKE AI IN THE
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT”
makes it possible for the federal government, in reality the White House and the private IT corporations that control it, to decide what the content of AI is and to thus eliminate any answers to questions that citizens might ask that suggest that racism, sexism, class warfare, or abuse of workers by the rich and powerful exist.
This use of “AI” to destroy or degrade all information and to create a deadly wall of fascistic garbage that demands citizens accept as truth whatever the administration decides was in the plans all along. We have reached the implementation stage for what Peter Thiel and Larry Ellison had been preparing for a decade.
Now it is time for citizens to respond.
First, we must stop using any and all AI systems. That means applications or programs that pretend to give objective information as a false god, but are moderated by black box systems run by multinational IT firms like Google, Amazon, Open AI or X. We must leave these systems entirely, even if that means we must go back to communicating via paper and pen (which would be a major improvement).
We must also demand that all the services such as web searches, social networks, and cloud services (all of which are part of the commons just like the postal service or the supply of energy are) must be run as highly-regulated public monopolies. We cannot allow the right of citizens to accurate information to be taken away by warlords involved in a brutal form of class warfare against the people.
For some ideas as to how search engines and social networks can be run as cooperatives. please see my article
“Facebook and the Future of Global Governance” in Truthout.
It's digusting and "neofeudal" for imperative utilities like electricity, water, and the internet to be privately owned.
It should be noted, that most of the research and development surrounding AI was initiated at DARPA or government funded
universities. In other words, tax dollars were used to develop the internet and AI. If the public paid for its development, why should shysters be allowed to confiscate that technology.🤔
And if we're talking about legalized gangsterism, "healthcare insurance scams" must be mentioned.
The Medical Industrial Mafia extracts enormous wealth probably as much as the MIC by "extorting" hundreds of millions of policy holders (subscribers) with "exorbitant" health insurance polices--pay up or else....🤑🤑🤑
To put it simply public utilities, healthcare, and childcare should be nationalized. That could be an antidote eliminating the parasitic billionaire hoodlums who devour civil societies and turn them into sadistic barbaric playgrounds for the depraved.
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.