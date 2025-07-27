Demand the end of "AI" services and the administration of search engines, social media, and cloud services as tightly regulated public monopolies

The latest unconstitutional and illegal “Executive Order” from “President” Trump makes it abundantly exactly where we stand.

makes it possible for the federal government, in reality the White House and the private IT corporations that control it, to decide what the content of AI is and to thus eliminate any answers to questions that citizens might ask that suggest that racism, sexism, class warfare, or abuse of workers by the rich and powerful exist.

This use of “AI” to destroy or degrade all information and to create a deadly wall of fascistic garbage that demands citizens accept as truth whatever the administration decides was in the plans all along. We have reached the implementation stage for what Peter Thiel and Larry Ellison had been preparing for a decade.

Now it is time for citizens to respond.

First, we must stop using any and all AI systems. That means applications or programs that pretend to give objective information as a false god, but are moderated by black box systems run by multinational IT firms like Google, Amazon, Open AI or X. We must leave these systems entirely, even if that means we must go back to communicating via paper and pen (which would be a major improvement).

We must also demand that all the services such as web searches, social networks, and cloud services (all of which are part of the commons just like the postal service or the supply of energy are) must be run as highly-regulated public monopolies. We cannot allow the right of citizens to accurate information to be taken away by warlords involved in a brutal form of class warfare against the people.

For some ideas as to how search engines and social networks can be run as cooperatives. please see my article

“Facebook and the Future of Global Governance” in Truthout.