Died on the Fourth of July

Burying the Declaration of Independence in Kitch and Grift

Emanuel Pastreich

The Declaration of Independence was the first experiment of establishing a democratic republic with no nobility or kings, and no church with administrative authority. It marked a critical historical moment in American and world history. Its words,

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal. That they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness,”

defied class structures dating back thousands of years, and inspired struggles for democracy, abolition, and workers’ rights for the next 250 years, starting with the French Revolution, the Haitian Revolution, the German Revolutions of 1848, and independence movements in colonies around the world up until the present day. Those words, those ideas, rose above the limitations of the men who penned them to tap into something universal in the human spirit.

Although few dare to say the words out loud, this birthday for the United States of America feels more like a funeral for democracy and a dark mass put on by a grotesque narcissistic elite that celebrates the iron rule of decadent oligarchs. The celebrations, lacing together kitch and barbarism, mark the peculiarities of the first pedophile and rapist, con artist and gangster ever installed in the office of the president. They also make it clear that the office of the president has decayed from an elected office subject to strict regulation by the Constitution, the congress and the courts, into a dark coterie surrounding an indulgent emperor.

Yet Trump, as repulsive as he may be, is but a modern Nero to match Biden’s Caligula. We witness a disintegration of political culture itself, of the very moral fiber of a nation, and not the mere actions of distinct people.

The American Declaration inspired independence movements around the world for the last 250 years because it unabashedly declared:

“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Those words literally altered political discourse across the globe, they took on significance far beyond the personal foibles of the men who signed it.

We must not be sentimental, however, in our assessment of the United States. There was always a gap between the ideals that were embodied in the Declaration of Independence and the reality of the United States of America as it grew into a superpower in following century.

As great a contribution to world civilization as the American Revolution may have been, the reality is that elites, Stephen Duncan, Cornelius Vanderbilt, J. P. Morgan, and John D. Rockefeller, in United States acquired immense wealth not because it of the traditions of democracy and the balance of powers, but rather because they exploited the labor of Africans captured and brought as slaves, because they extracted value from the land and resources of the native peoples who were hunted down, annihilated, and the remainder forced onto reservations, and by extracting wealth from China as middlemen for the British Empire in the illegal opium trade. That money was invested in American railroads and manufacturing and drove the rise to globalism.

That massive transfer of wealth from the victims of “manifest destiny,” and not the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution, was what made America materially powerful. There were distinct parts of the American tradition, as documented by Alexis de Tocqueville, that were unique and inspiring, but they were not what made America into a ruthless empire.

The freedom celebrated on the 4th of July was hollow for native Americans and blacks. As the former slave, and abolitionist, Frederick Douglass said in his speech “What is the 4th of July for a Slave?”

“To the slave, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciations of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade, and solemnity, are, to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy.”

Many reforms were undertaken in the years after Douglass spoke those words, but if we look directly at the what the United States is becoming now, as I speak, it is manifest that we are heading back to those dark days.

Even the great progress made from Civil War until the 9/11 incident, were not without horrific lapses like the Vietnam War and Korean War. More recently, the power of banks and multinational corporations has become supreme. The law, and the constitution, no longer apply to those who fly in private planes from private island to private ranch.

The rate of decay for the federal government is speeding up. All the inspectors, the scientists, regulators, and specialists have been cleared out without much effort, allowing Trump and friends to engage in the greatest theft of government assets, the deepest corruption of policy, seen in American history, and it is up there in world history in its monumental scale.

So how did this President-emperor Donald Trump decide the United States should celebrate its 250th anniversary?

He started preparing for this gaudy 4th of July from the moment he moved back into the White House. He put gold leaf trim on all the walls of a building which had previously been known for subtlety and restraint. Today that building is a hybrid, the offspring of a Los Vegas casino and the Palace of Genghis Khan. He is adding a ballroom more appropriate to Versailles where he plans to entertain his billionaire supporters, with an intelligence headquarters beneath it that was built by his Zionist supporter the ruthless billionaire Larry Ellison.

He started the two weeks of celebrations with his own birthday party, 80th birthday, on June 14th, making it clear to the world that the birthday of the president-emperor was just as important as the birthday of the nation.

The nation was him. “L’etat c’est moi.”

Such an attitude is not a temporary bad dream that will end when Trump leaves office. He has permanently polluted the political environment on the behalf of his billionaire supporters so that no decent government in accord with ethics and Constitution can be established easily again.

Trump built a twisted arch of triumph over an enclosed ring in front of the White House, called “the claw” where professional wrestlers battled each other in bloody fights for Trump’s pleasure as part of the “Ultimate Fighting Championship.” This gladiator sport is now being pushed as mainstream by forces far bigger than Trump.

Several of the fighters were seriously injured in the brutal combat; Trump enjoyed it all immensely, taking pleasure, like his whole team, and much of the establishment, Republican or Democrat, in the suffering of others.

The worst, not the best, of Roman civilization has become the standard: “Are you not entertained?”

Many were disgusted and rejected the travesty; some embraced it finding diversion and excitement in Federal bread and circuses run by “Freedom 250.” Very few condemned this massive dumbing down of America for what it is, the plan of multinational corporations, and their billionaire owners, to replace all public institutions with privatized services and to plant the seeds of destruction in Washington that will poison, then take down, what little decency remains in government.

Trump planned to have a series of outdoor concerts on the Mall for the week before the 4th of July. When it became clear that he was trucking in his loyal followers, MAGA men, and planning blood sacrifice for his cult of personality ritual, most artists cancelled. But Trump was not discouraged. Instead, he planned the biggest fireworks display in history.

Yet, that was not a celebration, but a military exercise, spraying dangerous chemicals through that shelling that poisoned citizens while government officials were instructed to wear protective masks.

Climate change meant that the temperatures were unbearable, even as Trump and Company promote coal and petroleum as the best way to make a buck.

Since there was no content to the celebrations after the Declaration of Independence was replaced by a flaccid cult of personality, Trump had to force the military to fill in the yawning gap: multiple fly-overs by military planes, music played by military bands who must follow his orders, and boastful speeches by himself stealing the authority of Washington and Lincoln.

The best of Greek and Roman philosophy on which the founders of the United States drew inspiration from has been replaced with the worst of the late Roman empire’s excesses; the culture of short-term policy and distractions for the masses, known as “bread and circuses,” has become standard policy for Trump.

The 250th anniversary of the United States is funeral for a nation, but without a respectful tone. The promise of America has rotted to the core; there are those standing up for decency, but the narcissistic culture of Trumpism is a gangrene coursing through the veins of the body politic.

Trumpism has its own Democratic blueberry flavor. Democrats are but facilitators or controlled opposition. What do you expect from a party run by Homeland Security operatives?

Let us take a moment to consider the ominous developments that took place in the shadows, hidden by the rush to celebrate the 4th of July.

The Supreme Court ruled that the president was a dictator and could hire or fire anyone in the Federal Government. Trump was allowed to dismiss a member of the Federal Trade Commission, an independent agency, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter without any due cause thus assuring that there is no part of the government that can stand up to him, or to future presidents for hire.

At the same time, an active-duty Air Force major Jason Watson, in full uniform, gave a speech demanding Trump’s impeachment and conviction in front of the Capitol, and was promptly arrested by police as the crowd tauntingly shouted at them, “Who do you serve?”

The ominous implication of the arrest of an air force officer in uniform is that the military is the only part of the system which still has elements capable of resistance and that the major followed direct orders from officers who do not recognize Trump as commander in chief. Such resistance is welcome, of course, but if citizens are drowning I-Phone induced narcissist waves of pleasure and leave all real resistance to the military, can we expect a positive result?

The time has come to move beyond weekend protests to build real organizations at the local level and make sure that resistance at a higher level is consistent and ethical.

We learned that Trump made billions from his crypto ventures paid for by the American people, and other sources, during this year big wonderful year of plunder. That news was released to make us feel powerless and hopeless, not empowered and independent.

Trump’s blueprint for an unaccountable global government, the Board of Peace, announced plans to govern Gaza without accountability to anyone. That is a test for how it will govern the world. The Board of Peace stated,

“Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair.”

That move towards unaccountable global governance is paralleled by the plans for the complete merger of the United States and Israeli military and United States and Israeli intelligence, in bills pending before the Congress-- precisely at the moment this funeral for the republic is held.

Trump said yesterday to his loyalists, his MAGA base, about his July 4th speech, that because it will be delivered in insufferable heat, “You will suffer with me until the end.”

The implications of his words are clear. This cult of personality, starting with Trump, but easily transferred to Vance, Rubio, or even to Mamdani, is a death cult that demands blood sacrifice.

What was missing from the 250th anniversary was the most central part of the Declaration of Independence, a section that embodies the core value that give the American tradition value; these famous words,

“When a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce the citizens under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security.”