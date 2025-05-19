“How to create a real opposition in the face of the massive institutional and civilizational collapse of the United States”

This discussion with Pete Quiñones, a significant political figure in the United States who considers himself to be conservative and who takes positions on many issues that are at odds with my perspectives, is of great importance. It was critical that I give him a chance to articulate his perspective, and avoid arguing with him. You will notice, however, that there are some unexpected places where we agree. This kind of political dialogue is critical to the mission of Center for Truth Politics. It is not our role to make people feel comfortable, but to reach out and speak with real issues with committed citizens from a variety of backgrounds.

Emanuel Pastreich’s opening remarks:

Today’s question is how we the citizens, we the people, or myself as a lonely individual surrounded by zombies, can create real opposition in the face of the massive institutional and civilizational collapse of the United States

Granted the scale of the assault on our society, on our bodies and our minds, what is the first step to forming a real opposition, a substantial and sustainable resistance, and how do we free ourselves from the cardboard messiahs that are wound up and then sent out to save us?

How does the current situation compare with the collapse of the Roman Empire, the end of the Soviet Union, or other large catastrophic collapses in history of not just governments, not just institutions, but entire civilizations?

Pete Quinones, best known as the Free Man beyond the Wall, has hosted the Pete Quinones Show since 2017 and is a leading figure in the effort to fight tyranny in its many forms.

The Pete Quiñones Show is accessable at