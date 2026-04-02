Does sending people to the Moon on a low- budget Hollywood media blitz count as a false flag operation?

In that is serves as an attention sponge in the broken media as the Trump team prepares a catastrophic escalation, the bogus Artamis trip to the Moon before going to Mars falls under the general category of military operations. But to be a false flag it wouldhave to supposed be an attack from Iran? It is. Just a psychological operation, and a stupid one at that. In fact the Texas refinery explosion that looked like either an Israeli false flag, or pro-Iranian effort, has been buried --like most real news. This war is 30% fake but 70% real, or something like that. There really are bombs dropping and people dying, but so much of the reporting does not follow the course of a natural process.