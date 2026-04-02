Does sending people to the Moon on a low- budget Hollywood media blitz count as a false flag operation?
Does sending people to the Moon on a low- budget Hollywood media blitz count as a false flag operation?
In that is serves as an attention sponge in the broken media as the Trump team prepares a catastrophic escalation, the bogus Artamis trip to the Moon before going to Mars falls under the general category of military operations. But to be a false flag it wouldhave to supposed be an attack from Iran? It is. Just a psychological operation, and a stupid one at that. In fact the Texas refinery explosion that looked like either an Israeli false flag, or pro-Iranian effort, has been buried --like most real news. This war is 30% fake but 70% real, or something like that. There really are bombs dropping and people dying, but so much of the reporting does not follow the course of a natural process.
They are not going around the moon. They are producing another moon hoax. Humans cannot safely pass through the Van Allen belt. The NASA program is a cash cow for corporations. What you will witness is an AI Video / CGI production. Kman, DIGILEAK News
I think the Trump war with Iran is going according to the script. That script includes a catastrophic interruption of energy, manufacturing and food production for the foreseeable future. If successful, the human population will be devastated and depleted by the this designed chaos. If you believe all wars are banker wars then you know that mass murder is always part of the story. If enough woke up and said I don't want to be part of this, it would end but so many do not see the next tree, let alone the whole forest. Kman, editor, DIGILEAK News
We must become aware of two significant issues ignored:
1. As the Middle East capabilities to produce oil and gas are destroyed, those countries lose their main source of income. So, they fall into the hands of predatory bankers seeking to ''restructure'' their economies (ie asset strip) while enforcing CBDCs.
Thus, Iran's financial independence and sovereignty could be over. Forget BRICS smokescreen; we need only look at the digital banking, surveillance and other control systems in both Russia and China; while Modi is a total sellout - all globalist fronts.
2. This is precisely what the ''Trump Act'' is all about ie distraction from the actual objectives; plus the suffering is ''food'' for the demonic realm. Control of ''credit'' as debt is the enabler.
Here's an excellent overview of the ''real deal'':
https://escapekey.substack.com/p/iran?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1710745&post_id=191983991&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=false&r=pq1ry&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
''War and destruction in three ''theatres'' - Ukraine, Gaza and now Iran - to secure the globalist ''Clearing House'' as the final digital prison:
The deal that would have produced a political settlement was replaced with conditions that produce the GREAT Trust40, the digital tokens, and the smart cities.
In Ukraine, Alastair Crooke documented the same dynamic — nothing of substance gets resolved, and the non-resolution is the feature
...a resolution that would preserve the territory’s sovereign infrastructure with conditions that install the clearinghouse.
The war is the mechanism that produces the conditions under which the architecture is installed — and any diplomatic solution that would end the war without installing the architecture is bypassed, torpedoed, or replaced with terms the sovereign cannot accept.
The clearinghouse for energy is being written into international law in real time.
The three deployments now form a complete sequence.
Ukraine: destruction of sovereign infrastructure → conditional lending → reform alignment with EU green and digital standards → integration through EU accession.
- The wrapper is European.
Gaza: destruction of all infrastructure → trusteeship → digital tokens → AI-powered smart cities on programmable rails → integration through the Abraham Accords.
- The wrapper is Abrahamic.
Iran: destruction of military capacity and energy infrastructure → negotiated settlement through the operator cell → reconstruction conditioned on nuclear compliance, energy corridor governance, and regional integration.
- The wrapper is not yet named — but the architecture underneath will be identical.
In each case, the crisis eliminates the sovereign infrastructure that enabled independent operation. The reconstruction is funded through conditional channels. The conditions require adoption of the cognitive layer’s standards — financial, digital, environmental, or security. The population is onboarded through mechanisms it did not design and cannot challenge from within the framework. And the exit condition is integration into a regional or international architecture whose terms were set before the country had any voice in them.
The template does not require coordination between the three theatres. It requires only that each actor performs its function — the military destroys, the operator cell negotiates, the financial institutions condition, the standards bodies define, and the clearinghouse evaluates the evidence in light of the given standards. The architecture assembles itself because each component is structurally compatible with the others.
One template, three deployments, and the clearinghouse acquires its most significant new client.
Iran identified the infrastructure it opposes by naming the companies that built it.
What began in the 1770s as a room where London bankers settled their debts has become a planetary architecture governing every medium the clearinghouse can track. Money was first, information followed, energy is being captured now — and the war in Iran is how the capture looks when a sovereign node refuses to clear voluntarily.
In all three theatres, the same two men are present. In all three, their affiliated capital is positioned for the conditional reconstruction. In all three, the available resolution that would have preserved the territory’s sovereign infrastructure was bypassed in favour of conditions that require adoption of programmable, conditional, digitally governed infrastructure that did not exist before the crisis.
The architecture documented in this essay — a cognitive layer defining conditions, an evaluative layer assessing compliance, a behavioural layer executing the verdict — has an older name. The Zohar, the thirteenth-century source text of Kabbalah, describes the same three tiers: Chabad (cognitive), Chagat (evaluative), Nehiy (behavioural), with light flowing downward through all of them.