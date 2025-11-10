Elections: Did they ever work? Can they possibly work now?
Center for Truth Politics debate
Elections:
Did they ever work? Can they possibly work now?
Center for Truth Politics
Green Liberty
Shane Almgren
Chuck Fall
Mark Rolofson
Emanuel Pastreich
Do elections make a difference in this age of institutional decay? Did the Mamdani election change things, or are we looking at just another show? Four figures active in the political debate outside of the mainstream, and the limited-hangout alternative media, take the bull by the horns.
November 7, 2025