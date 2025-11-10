Elections:

Did they ever work? Can they possibly work now?

Center for Truth Politics

Green Liberty

Shane Almgren

Trumpland Diaries

Chuck Fall

Green Liberty Caucus

Mark Rolofson

Mark’s Vigilance Report

Emanuel Pastreich

Fear No Evil

Do elections make a difference in this age of institutional decay? Did the Mamdani election change things, or are we looking at just another show? Four figures active in the political debate outside of the mainstream, and the limited-hangout alternative media, take the bull by the horns.

November 7, 2025