Emanuel announces campaign for president, 2028

Truth Action Project hosted the formal launch of Emanuel Pastreich’s 2028 campaign for president (pastreich2028.com) on August 4th. Emanuel is the only candidate committed to a robust truth agenda who has officially registered as an independent and presented a comprehensive platform and powerful vision for America. He did so at a moment when most politicians are hiding in the shadows hoping that they will not offend their hidden masters

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Emanuel Pastreich for President

2028

Speech at Truth Action Project

I am honored that Chuck Fall has invited me to speak with you about the gravest of matters today. Chuck served as treasurer for my run against Cornel West in the Green Party, and he now bravely leads Truth Action Project.

We tried to make truth politics the core issue for the revival of the Green Party, but discovered in the process that such a so-called opposition party was riddled with operatives on contract to private intelligence firms like CASI and Booze Allan Hamilton whose job it is to make sure that no serious political action is ever taken, that the American citizens are marinated in hopeless complaining and despair so that action and truth never cross their minds as an option.

What an honor to be with you today to deliver my opening opening speech, the declaration of my candidacy for the 2028 presidential campaign here today. I would not want one more person than those here who are dedicated to the cause.

I do not have to tell you that this is no ordinary election.

We are starting this presidential campaign before the midterm elections for a reason.

This speech comes not a moment too soon.

The American political system is in freefall.

Republican mercenaries are tearing apart the electoral system in preparation for rigged midterms while their Democratic collaborators hold down the victims and truthtellers to make that job easier.

We witness the controlled demolition of government, journalism, education, medicine, law, ethics, and civilization itself.

Endless war for the profit of banks, the commodification of the bodies and minds of citizens, of our water and soil, of our oceans and lakes, of low-orbit space and even the moon is proceeding apace while we are encouraged to throw tomatoes at the idiot president Trump.

Enough!

I condemn, unambiguously, the stealth takeover of our country by private equity and multinational corporations, that is to say by the Epstein class. I call out the 9.11 abomination, denounce the Covid reign of terror and the deadly vaccine regime. I request an end to the counterfeiting by the Federal Reserve and the banks and I demand an end to false-flag operations at shopping malls and schools across our country and the targeting of individuals for experimentation by contractors with security clearances.

When I speak about a second American revolution, I am not using an “off-the-shelf” slogan made up by political consultants, but rather rallying you to action; a clarion call to overturn the corrupt governmental, educational, and financial system, and to revitalize the decadent culture that droops over them all.

This narcissistic culture has crippled our nation. The data masters in the shadows have buried the Constitution in a shallow grave while profit-driven zombies embracing extraction, exploitation, and indulgence as necessary virtues wander our land like a Biblical plague.

Such times that try our souls demand a different candidate, not a favorite of Wall Street, not a darling of the billionaires, but rather someone who marches forward with ordinary working people, not one who follows covert orders from billionaire donors, or Homeland Security directives.

I do not have the money nor the leisure to outsource the hard work to operatives. I am not here to bitch about people who do not fit my identity politics schemata, or to promote “ghost dance” toothless ritual protests.

I stand with you. I am here to learn from you, the decent working people of America.

I will not hesitate to do what is necessary to end the butchery of our nation by parasitic financial interests, or by a flaccid military elite that is loyally licking the hand of its monied master.

I am launching this campaign, not with fundraisers in Manhattan and Beverly Hills for elites who patronize child-trafficking networks, not with rounds of golf with the CEOs of Blackrock and Goldman Sachs, but with town hall meetings like this, completely open to the people, to working people, to people who struggle to educate their children and who scramble to pay the rent.

Believe me, I know what it is like. I have been unemployed since the launch of the Covid reign of terror too, working here and there to make ends meet, but never making enough to support my family.

I never wanted to be one of the elites who flies around in a private plane, or lives on a private island. I do not want to meet them. I want to seize their assets and lock them up for their role in state crimes.

I am, I should be, a perfect mirror of you: struggling to survive in hostile world designed to benefit those who have the most.

Change will not rain down from the heavens. We don’t want any more cardboard messiahs summoned up by the powerful, no more Trojan horses trotted out by the rich.

They have spent billions to dumb us down, to lock up, or banish, those who opposed their ruthless rule. They have scratched out these words from the Declaration of Independence:

“Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

We are not cowed by their fake show of power. We are not consumers to be toyed with. We are citizens empowered to govern by our Constitution.

So, I ask you what do the Republicans, and their sidekick, “vestigial twin” Democrats, advocate? What policies do they propose?

“War, war, and more war” is their economic policy, their security policy, their educational policy, and their welfare policy. War against ordinary people abroad with mercenary special forces; war against ordinary people at home with ICE bandits with badges.

War is the only way they can stimulate the moribund economy that they created, the hedge fund Frankensteins and the derivative demons, because they have stripped the nation of all the natural and healthy means of production.

I say,

Tear down those gaudy digital facades, seize those data centers like the Bastille!

We will not serve shadow kings who rule through lobbyists and private intelligence operatives.

Stand with us against the rising tide of barbarism, ignorance, and greed. We will not beg the techno-tyrants and bio-fascists for anything.

Hot tears run down our cheeks when we behold our shattered nation. But we are not discouraged in the least. We demand all the louder the truth and we seek all the more uncompromisingly justice.

Let me share with you the critical elements of my platform:

Freedom

Release all secret documents concerning the COVID-19 destruction of the economy, the forced compliance with deadly “vaccines,” and demand full compensation and criminal liability from the multinational banks and corporations who carried out that reign of terror.

Launch international scientific investigations into the 9/11 false flag operation to determine the exact chain of command within the American, Israeli, Saudi, British, and other governments that planned and carried out this crime and demand the confiscation of all assets of the corporations and billionaires around the world who were behind it.

Enforce the 13th Amendment prohibiting slavery so that no workers, citizens or immigrants, will be treated as slaves, that means forced to accept jobs that do not pay a decent wage and grant healthcare and retirement benefits.

End secret governance in the United States and make public all of the unconstitutional programs that determine policy, or give orders to government institutions, corporations, or individuals using classified directives, secret law, non-disclosure agreements, or other opaque and unaccountable means.

Liberty

Defend the right to privacy of all and end the intrusive use of technology by corporations and governments.

Stop corporations from using technology to manipulate citizens and recognize the dangers of the so-called “AI” that has been deployed for ruthless social control. Encourage all citizens to think for themselves scientifically and to avoid dependency on technologies run by the masters behind the screen.

Corporations are not people and do not have the right to lobby or to invoke special privileges. The government must represent the people and each citizen gets only one vote. Millionaires or billionaires are not entitled to any form of special access by lobbying or bribery.

Halt the campaign to dumb us down. We are subject to campaigns by corporations in advertising, entertainment, social media, news, and education meant to induce anti-intellectual sentiments, to inhibit the ability to focus, and to promote shallow thinking. These horrific campaigns undermine civil society, destroy families, and render us passive before the dark forces of techno-fascism.

Defend neuro-rights for all by ending the use of advanced technologies to monitor, manipulate, or alter human cognition without consent or awareness.

Security

Transform the military-intelligence complex into institutions that defend citizens against real threats like the takeover of the economy by global finance, the use of technology to control society using IT and private intelligence firms, the promotion of information and psychological warfare, the use of nano-weapons and directed energy weapons, and the deadly impact of climate change and mindless resource depletion.

Bring the US military home. The United States should have returned to a peacetime economy after the Second World War. The decision to make us the world’s policeman is the cause of the current social and economic decay. The military must be trimmed down, brought home, and focused on real threats, not made-up monsters that justify juicy budgets. The United Nations must be upgraded so that it functions in a transparent manner to promote peace and it is completely independent of multinational financial interests.

Climate change and the collapse of biodiversity, the sixth great extinction, are the overwhelming security threats we face. The response much involve every single aspect of domestic and foreign policy.

Eliminate nuclear weapons from the earth, starting with the United States. The United States is spending trillions of dollars developing new nuclear weapons, and upgrading the thousands it already has. Instead, we should be eliminating all of these dangerous and outdated weapons. The risk of nuclear war that will destroy humanity has reached an unprecedented high that demands action.

Economy

Trade must be ecological and truly free. Most of what we need for sustenance should be manufactured, or grown, at the local level and the money generated thereby should stay there, and not be extracted by multinational banks. Global trade to generate profits for the few, impoverish workers around the world, and destroy our environment, must end.

The takeover of the economy by multinational banks and corporations that pay little or no taxes, that take a cut out of every transaction, and that use immoral tactics to destroy the economy will end. Compensation will be given to the victims of this illegal and immoral global economic takeover.

The creation of money, and the determination of its value, must be undertaken with the authorization of the Congress and must be handled in a transparent and democratic manner. Counterfeiting of money, which is the cause of inflation, by the Federal Reserve, private banks, the Department of Defense, and other institutions, domestic and international, must end.

We must stop using the wasteful and destructive metrics like “growth” and “consumption” to assess the economy and the contributions of our citizens. Taking time off from work to care for a sick parent is a priceless contribution to the economy whereas speculation in hedge funds is crime. We must embrace the principle of the Iroquois nation: “consider the impact of our current actions on the seventh generation after us.”

Farming is essential for an independent and self-sufficient citizenry and a healthy economy. We must end corporate factory farming for profit and restore sustainable family farms. It will be family farming producing healthy organic food, and not AI or semiconductors, that will drive our future economy.





Revolution

Neither the Republican Party nor the Democratic Party, parasitic syndicates in the pay of the rich, are described in the Constitution. Neither has authority in the creation of policy. Policy must be formulated in a transparent manner by a Congress the represents the citizens, with advice from objective subject experts who consider, without bias, the long-term interests of the people.

We will not recognize any election that is not fair. Massive manipulation of local, state, and federal election results by corporations that count votes, the implementation of policies making it impossible for working people, for poor people, to get accurate information or even to get to the polls to vote, and the exclusion of candidates advocating for truth by the corporate media, must end. Every citizen must be guaranteed the right to vote, the right to reliable information, and the right to run for office.

We must support education for everyone, that means education that teaches citizens how to think for themselves in a scientific manner, promotes self-reliance, and emphasizes moral judgement and ethical behavior. Citizens should be taught how to grow their own food, how to generate their own energy, how to make clothes and furniture and establish independent communities.

Investigative journalism aimed at educating the people about the critical issues in our society cannot be produced by newspapers and broadcast networks dependent on advertising—or controlled by corporations. Sources of information for citizens like newspapers, magazines, and broadcasting must be run as transparent and accountable cooperatives devoted to scientific truth and moral decency.

The current crisis is a spiritual one. While we slept, our nation drifted into decadence and narcissism. We mistook the surface appearances of temporary prosperity for the depths of human wisdom and morality.

Modesty, frugality, and integrity have vanished from our vocabularies, replaced by a poisonous culture of the spectacle.