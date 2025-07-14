Emanuel, David Iorlano & Richard Moore talk about the real war
Brought to you by Green LIberty's Justice for Targeted Individuals, USAGSA, and Gecko Pico Special Brew
There is real war going on out there for sure, as close as the shopping mall, as close as your cell phone. But somehow those denouncing the Epstein list, or lamenting the Gaza slaughter, managed to forgot to mention that war. They did not even notice the bodies piled up from sea to shining sea. Join David, Richard and Emanuel for a deep drive into the forbidden.
Also, for your reference, my article on the topic
Global Research
It is the COMPLEX -- forget about MIC. Or Ray McGovern's acronym. Think, the real All Encompassing COMPLEX we are all a part of . . . Drum roll,
Military Banking Finance Insurance Education Pharma Ag Oil Chemical Mining Media Entertainment Medical Accounting Psychological Publishing Journalism Engineering Transportation Political Religious Retail Wholesale COMPLEX.
Every burp, sigh, dream, fart, defecation, urination, breath, inch traveled, purchase, deposit, swallow, regurgitation, book read, screen scrolled, class taken, thought experiment announced, social media post made, trip taken, hotel booked, cash withdrawn, dream dreamt, that is what these fuckers have done to us with our FitBit Hell. RFID those babies. It is the PLAN. Complete and Total Control, the plan, THEIR plan, and now, we are complicit in the baby bombing and child starving.
And the yarmulke-wearing elephant in the room? Come on, forget about that ZioNihilism. It's in their religion and supremacy and chosenness. Goyim are hoodwinked, hook, line, and sinker.
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/coming-to-jesus-err-coming-to-yahweh
Listen to Lakota Elder please:
https://youtu.be/cl23UCPUZJ8?si=rbk7XGApj4o-ZZj4