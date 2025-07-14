FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
13h

It is the COMPLEX -- forget about MIC. Or Ray McGovern's acronym. Think, the real All Encompassing COMPLEX we are all a part of . . . Drum roll,

Military Banking Finance Insurance Education Pharma Ag Oil Chemical Mining Media Entertainment Medical Accounting Psychological Publishing Journalism Engineering Transportation Political Religious Retail Wholesale COMPLEX.

Every burp, sigh, dream, fart, defecation, urination, breath, inch traveled, purchase, deposit, swallow, regurgitation, book read, screen scrolled, class taken, thought experiment announced, social media post made, trip taken, hotel booked, cash withdrawn, dream dreamt, that is what these fuckers have done to us with our FitBit Hell. RFID those babies. It is the PLAN. Complete and Total Control, the plan, THEIR plan, and now, we are complicit in the baby bombing and child starving.

And the yarmulke-wearing elephant in the room? Come on, forget about that ZioNihilism. It's in their religion and supremacy and chosenness. Goyim are hoodwinked, hook, line, and sinker.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/coming-to-jesus-err-coming-to-yahweh

+--+

Listen to Lakota Elder please:

https://youtu.be/cl23UCPUZJ8?si=rbk7XGApj4o-ZZj4

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture