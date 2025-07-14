There is real war going on out there for sure, as close as the shopping mall, as close as your cell phone. But somehow those denouncing the Epstein list, or lamenting the Gaza slaughter, managed to forgot to mention that war. They did not even notice the bodies piled up from sea to shining sea. Join David, Richard and Emanuel for a deep drive into the forbidden.

Also, for your reference, my article on the topic

Hypocrisy with a Capital “H”

Global Research