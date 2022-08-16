“Wrestling with Shadows”

(March, 2022 edition)

Emanuel Pastreich

The novel “Wrestling with Shadows” relates the mysterious, and at times outlandish, adventures of a naïve professor who was caught up in a whirlwind of baffling events that followed from his comprehensive proposal for cooperation between the United States and Asia and a resolution of the conflicts between the nations of the region. This resulting maelstrom swept him up in 2001 and carried him deep into the matrix, beyond anything he had imagined possible, ultimately pushing him out of his job, and finally, out of his country.

“Wrestling with Shadows” limns the political chaos resulting from the 2000 presidential election in the United States and hints at the desperate battle of a handful Americans, in government and outside, who tried to keep the nation from collapsing into anomy at that time. Several of the events described in this novel, although well known to insiders, have never been treated in print anywhere else.

The novel also covers his activies in Korea after 2007.