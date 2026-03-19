This interview is from the start of our campaign in 2020. Sarah Bregman made a tremendous effort to support us in Seoul and we were able to a series of discussions known as “Wayside Chats.” Many of the issues are essentially the same today.

Wayside Chat, with Sarah Bregman and Emanuel Yi Pastreich, to explore critical issues bipartisan politicians and mainstream media are ignoring. This episode of Wayside Chat asks why the next president of the United States of America must be an independent and introduces Presidential Candidate Emanuel Yi Pastreich's political platform.