End barbarism’s bloody grip on Minneapolis

Emanuel Pastreich

Independent Candidate for President

End barbarism’s bloody grip on Minneapolis

The barbarism unleashed in Minneapolis has left its bloody footprints: the brutal murders of Rene Good and Alex Prettie, and the beatings and detentions of men, women, and children as offerings to the god of cruelty. And then there were the murders by ICE of Keith Porter, Parady La, Heber Sanchaz Dominguez,

Victor Manuel Diaz, Luis Beltran Yanez-Cruz, Luis Gustavo Nunez Caceres and Geraldo Lunas Campos. The unspeakable horrors awaiting anyone pushed in an unmarked van and rushed to off-the-books detention centers, concentration camps, at home or abroad, must be resisted in a substantial and organized manner. There can be no compromise.

It is not enough to complain, or to point out legal flaws, or suggest appeals to courts that no longer function.

Those days have passed. The time has come for action.

Democrats are incapable of action because they have their snouts in the same corporate trough, even if they occasionally make moving speeches that are picked up in the media. They may complain, but they back the funding for ICE, and the military, and Homeland Security to the hilt, and they have done nothing to oppose the militarization of the United States.

What Democrats cannot do, we the people must do on behalf of the country with the intention of establishing a nation for the people, of the people and by the people. Those private militias parading under the banner of ICE, and for that matter the Trump Organization which has wrapped its tentacles around broad swaths of the Federal Government, cannot claim to be government in any sense of the word.

The Declaration of Independence determined what the nation of the United States is and what it is not. That remarkable text that defines us, states, unambiguously,

“When a long train of abuses and usurpations evinces a design to reduce citizens under absolute Despotism, it is the citizens’ right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.” That is to say, that our perspective as citizens must be that what we face in Minneapolis, or Los Angeles, or Washington DC, is NOT a government that is violating the constitution and the law, but rather we face something that is posing as a government but that lacks the moral, the institutional, and the legal foundations to support that brazen claim.

This position, firmly supported by our consciences, by the law, and by the wisdom of our ancestors, points clearly to what the next step must be, starting with a general strike of revolutionary import based firmly on our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.