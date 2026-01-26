End barbarism’s bloody grip on Minneapolis
Emanuel Pastreich
Independent Candidate for President
The barbarism unleashed in Minneapolis has left its bloody footprints: the brutal murders of Rene Good and Alex Prettie, and the beatings and detentions of men, women, and children as offerings to the god of cruelty. And then there were the murders by ICE of Keith Porter, Parady La, Heber Sanchaz Dominguez,
Victor Manuel Diaz, Luis Beltran Yanez-Cruz, Luis Gustavo Nunez Caceres and Geraldo Lunas Campos. The unspeakable horrors awaiting anyone pushed in an unmarked van and rushed to off-the-books detention centers, concentration camps, at home or abroad, must be resisted in a substantial and organized manner. There can be no compromise.
It is not enough to complain, or to point out legal flaws, or suggest appeals to courts that no longer function.
Those days have passed. The time has come for action.
Democrats are incapable of action because they have their snouts in the same corporate trough, even if they occasionally make moving speeches that are picked up in the media. They may complain, but they back the funding for ICE, and the military, and Homeland Security to the hilt, and they have done nothing to oppose the militarization of the United States.
What Democrats cannot do, we the people must do on behalf of the country with the intention of establishing a nation for the people, of the people and by the people. Those private militias parading under the banner of ICE, and for that matter the Trump Organization which has wrapped its tentacles around broad swaths of the Federal Government, cannot claim to be government in any sense of the word.
The Declaration of Independence determined what the nation of the United States is and what it is not. That remarkable text that defines us, states, unambiguously,
“When a long train of abuses and usurpations evinces a design to reduce citizens under absolute Despotism, it is the citizens’ right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.” That is to say, that our perspective as citizens must be that what we face in Minneapolis, or Los Angeles, or Washington DC, is NOT a government that is violating the constitution and the law, but rather we face something that is posing as a government but that lacks the moral, the institutional, and the legal foundations to support that brazen claim.
This position, firmly supported by our consciences, by the law, and by the wisdom of our ancestors, points clearly to what the next step must be, starting with a general strike of revolutionary import based firmly on our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
Emanuel, this is divide and conquer 101, the mechanism to achieve the WEF's 2030 goals of looting and destroying the USA in a blaze of hatred against one another so that we will own nothing (they will steel it all) and be happy (or else), and the enlightenment will be disintegrated (no more Constitution to stand in their way). We cannot let them get away with this:
Ten Ways the 1% Are Manipulating You Right Now and Turning Us Against One Another, by Unknown
1) The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.
2) The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.
3) The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.
4) The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.
5) The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.
6) The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.
7) The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.
8) The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.
9) The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.
10) The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable.
It is the acceptance of a status as 'citizen'' to a ''polity'' - legal fiction corporate ''country'' - that enables these freaks to ''lord it'' over us. We must stand only under God's Law ''to do no harm'', de-register from voting and select our own local candidates