By the authority vested in me as provisional president by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, which no longer apply in Washington DC, it is hereby ordered:
In that President Donald Trump has changed the name of the "Department of Defense" to the "Department of War" by executive order, so also I, as provisional president, do change the name of the "White House" to "Clown House" by similar executive order.
Something tells me we aren't going to vote our way out of this
No, it's still the Black House from the days of obummer. It has turned a darker shade of socialism with every administration since.