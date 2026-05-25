Fascism is a technique, not an ideology

May 25, 2026

My mother left this world just the other day; she left just as the sun set on the political and cultural order, imperfect and contradictory though it may have been, but nevertheless an order, that had set in when the magma spewed out by the Second World War cooled into stable hard rock. She was born in 1930 and she remembered those days of riot and hatred, how her father was removed from office for refusing to join the Nazi Party in Luxembourg.

That was all so very long ago. Now that she is gone, there are none left in my family who know what happened then, other than those like me who read about it in books.

But now, not far away at all, but breathing down your neck like a hellish ghoul incarnate with desire and subterfuge, it slouches forward again and demands its throne of blood.

As the constitutional scholar Karl Löwenstein, a man who fought right there, in Germany, in the 1930s, in the halls of scholarship, against the brimming tide of ignorance that demanded absolute obedience, as he explained, fascism is not an ideology, let alone a philosophy. It is a technique for taking power in an absolute sense by systematically seizing control of the pillars of institutional legitimacy in any society by fraud, by bribes, or by violence.

Yet fascism only becomes possible in the long shadows cast in the twilight of a dying civilization; in a nation that has enough strength left to maintain massive government agencies, but that is incapable of inspiring, or cajoling, those in positions of authority to conduct their proper responsibilities in accord with the constitution, the law, or just common decency. The result is jungle wherein the vines of unaccountability tangle around the branches of indifference and narcissism. The cruel roam this horrific landscape like Godzilla, knocking over government agencies, universities, and newspapers with ease because those institutions have been turned to sawdust beneath their facades by the termites of moral corruption.

There can be no compromise with a political body so decayed and so possessed.