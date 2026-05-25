FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
12h

Good point Emanuel.

The term 'Fascism' nominalizes a Cluster B behavior pattern, specifically the capturing, combining, and centralizing of governance and personal profit.

Indeed, it is not an ideology. It is the unfolding act of corruption.

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P. Brooks McGinnis's avatar
P. Brooks McGinnis
11h

Fascism is hellish and is in Power currently all over the world.

All War is Evil. No More War

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