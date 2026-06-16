FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
17h

please do subscribe to The Wise Wolf!

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Truthbird
16h

What does Wise Wolf have to say about modern-day MKULTRA?

I've had it with supporting supposedly-enlightened people who deny that MKULTRA never ended, and is probably humanity's most malignant manifestation of cruelty and psychopathy that has ever existed on our satanically-ruled planet.

www.targetedjustice.com

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