First step towards rewriting of American history to justify Christian Nationalist rule

The Trump administration released on July 4th an extensive report entitled “Saving America’s Story” that attacks the National Museum of American History, and by extension the entire Smithsonian Institution, claiming that the president should be entitled to determine the themes covered and the interpretations offered for the entirety of American history. The role of the Smithsonian Institution in promoting science, history, and the humanities in the United States since its founding in 1846 is coming to a brutal end.

Just as the SAVE America Act will end the vote for the majority of Americans permanently, so also Saving America’s Story will give a handful of billionaires who fund Christian nationalist churches the means to reshape American culture in their own dark (Thielian) image. It will take decades, or centuries, to recover from such a blow unless those with bravery and vision take action now.

The proposal demands the elimination of all exhibitions describing the struggles for democracy and basic rights in the United States, the role of unions, not to mention the resistance to the genocide launched against the native peoples, and against the peoples of Africa using the horrific institution of slavery.

All that is good in America will be Christian (in a narrow definition), European, and white.

This report is the equivalent to the attack on Harvard University last year. It is intended to take advantage of the much-weakened intellectual community in the United States, who have not even started to plan for militant responses to this takeover, so as to seize control of the definition of America and American culture in an absolute and permanent manner. The report “Saving America’s Story” can be downloaded here.





See the introduction to “Saving America’s Story”

presented at WSWS.







Please see my campaign speech:

“Creating a sacred unity of peoples, cultures and nature for the Americas”

Which includes this passage:

“Memory and history are critical. They are more critical than money because if people remember what existed before, then they will value the past.

If there is no memory, there will be no political will. No political will means no money.

First, before we talk about anything else, we must tell the painful tale of how native cultures were destroyed, recognizing that we are talking about that potential for evil that rests within all of us. There is no border between North and South America when it comes to those past sins, or to current sins.

One possible first step is to establish two new Holocaust museums in Washington, D.C.

A Holocaust museum stands on the Mall in Washington, D.C., that faithfully records the horrific killing of Jews in Europe in the 1940s. It is a source of information of tremendous value to us as we strive to understand the nature of evil. I recommend that you take your children to the Holocaust museum.

Yet, we must remember that the Holocaust documented at that museum happened in Europe, not in the Americas.

There were, however, two terrible holocausts that took place in North and South America, two holocausts that cry out from the grave for a fit and proper memorial on the Mall. My administration will fight tooth and nail to build both Holocaust museums.

The first Holocaust museum will be dedicated to the memory of the hundreds of millions of native peoples in the Americas who were slaughtered, or left to die of starvation, or of disease, in the brutal process of colonization and development that took place over four long and cruel centuries.

We need a Holocaust museum that documents the history of the peoples of the Americas, and records their cultures and their arts. We need this museum so that all of our children learn about that tragedy, about what humans are capable of doing in their blindness.

We need another Holocaust museum on the Mall.

We need a Holocaust museum that documents the sufferings and the losses of the tens of millions captured in Africa and shipped to the Americas for slave labor over 400 years. Many millions of men, women and children died on the slave ships; millions more were worked to death, or grew old and died miserably in slavery. Their cultures, their families and their very souls were trampled into the mud. All schoolchildren should visit this Holocaust museum as well and learn what was lost, what was affirmed, and what hope remains for the United States if we look back on our past with honesty.

Because these two memorials will make no distinction between North and South America, they will draw the attention of Americans to the common sufferings and the common tragedies of the Americas. The term “American” itself will expand to include both North and South and the artificial divisions created will start to fade away.

Part of that healing process must involve the introduction of the best of the cultures, the medicines, the spiritual practices, the clothing and designs, the architecture and the history of indigenous nations into all aspects of contemporary American society. Our fashions should draw on the patterns of the Navahos and the Incas, our hospitals should use the herbs employed by the Hopi and the Cari, and the legends of all the original nations should be integrated into our contemporary dramas, movies and songs.

Only then will their true value be made manifest. Only then will their living spirit, after being buried for centuries, be brought back to life, be rekindled for a new age.”