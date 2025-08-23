The deployment of troops in Washington DC carrying automatic weapons, and soon to be followed by similar deployments in Chicago, Boston, and Los Angeles, indicates that we have crossed the Rubicon to a degree that even foreigners can recognize. The permanent replacement of local police with a military that reports to Donald Trump and from which all opposition has been purged is our new reality. That military is being forced to engage in degrading and humilating activities in service of the billionaires, and of the Trump family itself, that are feeding explosive emotions among recruits.

This article in Military Times is particularly revealing. Military Times and Defense One are full of articles recently that suggest a broad opposition to the Trump administration’s use of the miitary, and one that is growing. This article features a photograph of a protester with a banner reading, “What Trump order won’t you obey?"

It is extremely unusual to have such a photograph of a protester in an article in Military Times. I suspect that the photograph was posed. It is probably meant as a question to all members of the military, and is not a protest at all.

I certainly would agree that the illegal and unconstitutional orders from a Trump adminstration cannot be followed and must be resisted.

“But,” you might reply, “that is precisely what the billionaires want. They want us to get bogged down in a civil war.”

I completely agree with such an analysis. There has been so much predictive programming pushing us to think in those terms over the last few years that there can be little doubt as to the intentions. And yet, I would argue, at a certain point we have no choice but to actively resist. It is not acceptable to just complain, or to expect others to take action first.

We cannot be seduced by the three evils of “movementism,” “complainism,” and “magicianism.” See my article on those three evils here. Like John Brown, we must take a stand; perhaps first as a tiny group dedicated to freedom, but later as an organized whole.