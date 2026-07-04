Congressman Jared Huffman of the Democratic Party puts forth an accurate picture of how the Trump sham company Freedom 250 took control of the celebrations of the 250 anniversary of the Declaration of Indpendence.

But for all his lucid defense of freedom, and condemnation of corruption, he is clearly celebrating the 250 annivesary by embracing America’s tradition of selling snake oil. He says nothing about the state crimes of the military government running the United States for the last 25 years.

Freedom 250 is a shell corporation that helps Trump and billionaire friends around the world to rob us blind.

https://www.freedom250.org/

But what about this decent and honest America 250 that Huffman sets up as the victim?

https://america250.org/

Are they standing up for freedom, defending the rights of the people? Are they embracing self-determination, equality, and independence from multinational corporations and government organized crime like the British East India Company that the rebels fought in 1776?

Well, let us look at the “partners” of America 250.

These partners supporting the 250th annivesary of the anti-imperialist revolution are card-carrying members of the financial takeover of the Earth that can be traced directly back to the British East India Company.

They are the ones making fortunes off of the 9/11 crimes, the Covid reign of terror, the Federal Reserve counterfieting operation, the money laundering through the Department of Defense of trillions of dollars, and other horrific crimes that will not be mentioned at this celebration.

So yes, we should certainly reach out to Congressman Jared Huffman to stand with us and embrace freedom and equality. But we must first recognize that the offer he makes to us here comes from the multinational corporations and banks, as opposed to Trump’s team of oligarchs. It is a slightly different strategy for control by billionaires, but it most certainly is not meaningful opposition.