FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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P. Brooks McGinnis's avatar
P. Brooks McGinnis
just now

ll War is Evil. No More War.

Stop Paying USA Income taxes.

Stop Supporting these Unending WARS.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/more-wars-no-end-us-iran/5926750

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P. Brooks McGinnis's avatar
P. Brooks McGinnis
2m

"ARRR" Matey. The most Private coins in thge world. Buy 1000 coins in the current .22-.25 cent range and forget till it hits new all time highs $16 t0 $20. Long term it could reach $1000 per coin. ZK Snarks.

https://piratechain.com/

https://piratechain.com/blog/pirate-chain-arrr-not-affected-by-critical-zcash-orchard-vulnerability/

Silver has been having an uptick at the $60-$62 level and gold at the $4000 zone. Time to buy both,now.

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