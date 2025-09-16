TRUTH ACTION PROJECT

PRESENTS

Emanuel Pastreich

September 16, 2025

West Coast 6:00 PM

East Coast 9:00 PM

9/11 AND ITS AWFUL AFTERMATH:

FROM THE WORLD TRADE CENTER, TO COVID 19 AND THE KIRK INCIDENT AND WHY WE CANNOT AFFORD TO BE SILENT

Director, Center for Truth Politics, Green Liberty

Former candidate for president in the Green Party US, Green Liberty Caucus

September 16, 2025

West Coast 6:00 PM

East Coast 9:00 PM

Special guest and TAP Partner Emanuel Pastreich, Center for Truth Politics, Green Liberty, will discuss and debrief with us the 9/11 Anniversary events and possibilities for the truth movement. This is our chief purpose for Tuesday TAP Talk.

Emanuel cuts a scathing critique of the billionaire class, and condemns the state crimes they commit through command of deep state. As an independent, non-affiliated candidate for US President, he advanced a call against the oligarchs for a republic free from the corruption of the plutocracy, and for a society that served human and ecological values first.

However, we will make time to unpack what happened with the Charlie Kirk murder too. To prepare, watch this video that shows the event from three different cameras, reportedly. Warning: Watching this, you are going down a rabbit hole.

Watch this interview with Garland Nixon and Jeremy Kuzmarov, from Covert Action Magazine; they discuss the Charlie Kirk assassination in the context of history.

Meanwhile (our focus for the evening), is to debrief 9/11 and the future of movement. Bring your insights about TAP’s 9/11 anniversary meeting with Karl Schwarz, and insights from Turning the Tide, held live in Washington DC, live-streamed by Redacted. Also, bring other insights, and let’s reflect on where we are in our struggle for accountability and justice. How is the 9/11 truth movement doing?

Special guest, Emanuel Pastreich, lives professionally, in exile in Japan and leads the Asia Institute, a consulting service.

Alarmingly, Emanuel has experienced being a targeted individual. As an academic he challenged the official narratives of the 2000 December Supreme Court decision that favored of the younger Bush; and later for questioning 9/11 attacks, but ultimately, he crossed the line, with internationalist viewpoint that advanced an online educational program that would integrate China, Japan and South and North Korea, academically / intellectually and culturally in a unity of human spirit. The prospect of peaceful relations among Asian nations went against the covert American plan to demonize China and maintain it as a bogeyman enemy, and keep society in a state of stress. We can ask him about this.

Chiefly, Emanuel will discuss what a political truth movement that envisions a better society could look like. What is involved in accomplishing this? What principles should inform a society not dominated by plutocracy?

